Torchlight III – Flaming Destroyer Relic Skills

Torchlight III features a pretty in-depth skill system that is split into different parts. Not only do you select a class at the start, but also what is known as a Relic in the game. There are five total Relics to choose from that gives you a wide array of new abilities to work towards unlocking in the game with your skill points. Each of them have a specialty for you and this guide is going to focus on the Flaming Destroyer Relic specifically.
Flaming Destroyer Relic Skills
Those looking for a fire based setup are going to find the Flaming Destroyer Relic right up their alley, as each of the relics provides you with some sort of theme for its abilities. As with the other Relics, there are 10 total skills for you to unlock that are a mix of active and passive skills.
- Sword Smash (Active)
- Summon an ethereal sword that slams into enemies in front of you, dealing 450% Weapon Damage as Fire. (-25 Relic Energy)
- Tier 1 Bonus – Sword Smash leaves a burning hazard that deals the skill’s current Weapon Damage and lasts 4 sec.
- Tier 2 Bonus – Sword Smash now stuns enemies for 1 sec.
- Tier 3 Bonus – 50% Relic Energy cost for Sword Smash.
- Ignition Source (Passive)
- The spirit of Flaming Destroyer surges, giving you 5% chance to burn enemies for 50% Weapon Damage for 3 sec. You also gain 2.5% evasion chance.
- Magma Burst (Passive)
- When you kill a Burning enemy there is a 4% chance they will explode, or when you critically hit a burning enemy there is a 1% chance they will explode, both dealing 45% Weapon Damage.
- Blazing Pillar (Active)
- Conjure a pillar of fire that seeks out enemies for 8 sec., dealing 135% Weapon Damage as Fire per second. (-50 Relic Energy)
- Tier 1 Bonus – Pillars shoot fireballs dealing 100% Weapon Damage.
- Tier 2 Bonus – Fire Pillars slow enemies by -50%.
- Tier 3 Bonus – Adds another Fire Pillar.
- Giant Swings (Passive)
- Basic attacks have a chance to obliterate enemies with a powerful fiery shockwave, dealing 125% Weapon damage. Requires an equipped Great Weapon or Bow.
- Cloak of Flames (Active)
- Wreathe yourself in a cloak of flames that drains your Relic Energy, lasting until Relic Energy is depleted. The ring of fire burns enemies for 160% Weapon Damage per second as Fire. While the buff is active, you and nearby allies deal 25% more damage, and gain 10% evasion.
- Tier 1 Bonus – +50% Radius for Cloak of Flames.
- Tier 2 Bonus – -25% Relic Energy cost for Cloak of Flames.
- Tier 3 Bonus – Release a fireball randomly around you dealing skill’s current Weapon Damage while Cloak of Flames is active.
- Nimble Flames (Active)
- Surround yourself with dancing flames. Blast enemies with three Fire Novas that deal 125% Weapon Damage as Fire, granting 20% Evasion chance, and creating additional Fire Novas on Evasion. Nimble Flames lasts for 6 sec.
- Tier 1 Bonus +20% Evasion for Nimble Flames.
- Tier 2 Bonus – Fire Nova sets targets Burning for 2 sec.
- Tier 3 Bonus – Nimble Flames leaves behind a burning area on cast.
- Firestorm (Passive)
- When you hit a burning foe, there is a 10% chance Flaming Destroyer will drop a Fireball onto them for 40% Weapon Damage.
- Summoning Smash (Active)
- Call forth six massive flaming swords that crash down from above, devastating enemies in the area for 725% Weapon Damage as Fire and burning the survivors for an additional 725% Weapon Damage for 6 sec. Summoning Smash can be used after spending a total of 200 Relic Energy.
- Tier 1 Bonus – 5% chance on hit to summon a single falling sword onto an enemy.
- Tier 2 Bonus – Summoning Smash now calls down a hail of meteors dealing 40% Weapon Damage on hit.
- Tier 3 Bonus – Summoning Smash now drops a sword dealing skill’s current Weapon Damage onto a random target in range every second for five seconds.
- Energizer (Passive)
- Became more attuned to your relic. Increase your Relic Energy Charge Rate.