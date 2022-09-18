Tower of Fantasy: How to Make Pan-Fried Salmon

Tower of Fantasy‘s Aida Cafe event gives players the ability to cook a wide array of new and limited dishes, all featuring event-exclusive ingredients, such as Apples, Salmon, and Sugar Cubes. With that said, among the many event-exclusive dishes, the Pan-fried Salmon is without a doubt one of the best, as the dish is among the favorite ones of Shiro, Crow, and Hilda. But how can you cook the dish in Tower of Fantasy? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to allow you to get all of the rewards available as part of the Aida Cafe event, here’s how to cook Pan-Fried Salmon in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy Pan-Fried Salmon Recipe

You can cook an-Fried Salmon in Tower of Fantasy by first gathering at least one Salmon, one Lettuce, and one Potato. Once you have gathered all the ingredients, you just need to head to a cooking robot and then select creation to cook a Pan-Fried Salmon and unlock its recipe.

It’s important to point out that it is highly recommended that you use a total of 14/15 ingredients when cooking the dish for the first time, as doing so will rule out the chance of any accidents happening. With that said, we recommend that you use 1/2 pieces of Salmon, 6 Lettuces, and 6 Potatoes when cooking the dish for the first time.

To recap, here are all the ingredients needed to cook Pan-Fried Salmon in Tower of Fantasy:

1x Salmon

1x Lettuce

1x Potato

How to Get Salmon

You can get Salmon on Tower of Fantasy by defeating Zobek. You can find Zobek by heading to the center of the Crow Mines region.

Tower of Fantasy‘s Aida Cafe event is set to run until September 28, 2022. You can currently play the game on PC, Android, and IOS.