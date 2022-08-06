Tower of Fantasy Release Date | When Does the Game Come Out on PC and Mobile?

Tower of Fantasy fans are getting ever more excited as the release date starts approaching rapidly. The month of release is here and people will no doubt be wanting to experience all of the many characters and their fighting styles at the same time. Of course, you may actually be wondering about when the exact release day is for the experience. This guide article will explain to you everything you need to know about the Tower of Fantasy release date so you can prepare before its release later this month. Not too long to wait now for players!

Tower of Fantasy Release Date for PC and Mobile

The game will be released at 5 PM PT on August the 10th for both PC and Mobile. However, if you are wanting to get ahead of the pack you will be able to start preloading the title on August the 9th. This means that when the release date does roll around you thankfully won’t have to wait any longer to dive into the game and enjoy all the content available. Not only that, but you will finally be able to get your pre-registration rewards when the game launches which many people have been excited about getting.

If you are also looking for the precise times across multiple regions where the game will unlock for players then this article will be another great guide for you to have a look over to get all of those important times. The release day is getting closer and it is an exciting prospect to think that just in under a week all of us will get a chance to experience the game and play through what is sure to be a wonderful experience.

Tower of Fantasy is scheduled for release on August the 10th and will be playable for Android, IOS, and PC.