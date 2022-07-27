What is the Exact Tower of Fantasy Release Time? ToF Unlock Time

Tower of Fantasy is getting closer and closer to release each day and many have already pre-registered for the game and will be reaping the rewards when the experience launches. The game is set for an August the 10th release although there are specific release times so many are wondering when those exact times are. This guide article will take you over everything you need to know about the Tower of Fantasy release time. You will be diving into the experience very soon and enjoying all of the characters on offer!

Tower of Fantasy Release Time

In order to get playing the game as soon as possible, you will want to of course know the precise times that you can begin your playthrough of the experience. There are some times that are quite different for various regions. As of the time of writing, the official release times for Tower of Fantasy are as follows:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 5:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 8:00 PM British Summer Time (BST) 1:00 AM (11th August) Brasilia Time (BRT) 9:00 PM Australian Central Time (ACT) 8:00 AM (11th August) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 2:00 AM (11th August) Japan Standard Time (JST) 9:00 AM (11th August)

As can be observed, there are a lot of timezones where the actual release date will be on the 11th of August but nonetheless, they are still going to be around the morning hours for those timezones. On the 10th of August, it’s certainly going to be a very busy day with starting to play through the highly anticipated game. There are a lot of characters that you will be wanting to learn about and what playstyles work best for them.

Tower of Fantasy will be released on August the 10th and playable for all of the following platforms: Android, IOS, and PC.