Update 1.34 has arrived for Train Sim World 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Dovetail Games notes that this is the biggest patch released to date for Train Sim World 2. This patch was available for the PC version of the game earlier this week, but now it hits the console versions. The update is version number 1.34 if you have the PS4 copy.

A ton of specific improvements and additions have been made to the game’s new update released this week. The update should be available automatically on Steam, but it should also be up for consoles too.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Train Sim World 2 Update 1.34 Patch Notes

Rapid Transit

Added Livery Designer support.

Added RailDriver support.

Added Scenario Planner support.

Improved audio for the DB BR 442 ‘Talent 2’

Updated the incorrect text displaying when entering the DB BR 442 ‘Talent 2’

Updated the scenario designer to allow for 3 and 6 car formations when selecting the DB BR 442 ‘Talent 2’

Added additional DB BR 442 ‘Talent 2’ formations to the Scenario Designer.

Removed the ability to turn the wipers off using left D pad on the DB BR 442 ‘Talent 2’

Updated the subtitle dialogue to stop the main audio dipping when they are displayed.

Resolved instances where the lamp post at Dessau Sud station was seen to be floating.

Updated the timetable for the Rapid transit to include the use of trains from Rhur-Sieg Nord, Koln Achen and the DB BR 182.

Updated the timetable to include missing ‘Dispatch Beyond’ ticks for station stops. You should no longer see a red signal at every stop.

Included Journey Mode to Rapid Transit that contains three chapters. Introduction, driving in good weather and driving in poor weather.

Updated the Rapid Transit timetable to include a name and description.

Updated service name and description to remove some errors.

Updated loco formations to allow the ability to drive in both directions.

Updated localisation to support the expanded Timetable

Updated the mast material so that they no longer look shiny.

Implemented working passenger information display boards throughout the route.

Updated display board mounts.

Updated Scenario Planner setup with up-to-date naming conventions and options.

Updated train formations to stop them appearing in the Scenario Planner incorrectly.

Updated two signals at Greppin so they are now facing the correct direction.

Improved the stopping distances so objectives are achieved with a more relaxed stopping tolerance.

Updated the speed limits at the junction outside Markkleeberg-Gaschwitz to ensure they display correctly on the HUD.

Updated signs at the southern end of Wolfen station to highlight the speed limit warning which indicates a reduction in speed is required.

Updated the platform markers to use the full length of the platform to allow for longer trains.

Added LZB functionality between Leipzig Nord and Bitterfeld

Added the country flag when selecting ‘Rapid Transit’ in the route selection.

Updated the lighting after placing the new passenger information systems.

Fixed an issue with wind noise when standing up in the Doppelstock vehicles when the train is in motion.

Fixed an issue with opaque materials casting shadows on the Doppelstock.

Updated the description in Journey Mode to include the expansion to the Scenario Planner

Fixed multiple instances where players could leave the playable area.

Updated level crossings across the route so that they open and close dynamically.

Updated Leipzig tunnel north entrance to prevent users falling out of bounds while exploring.

Fixed cars so that they are no longer floating during the training scenario at LeipzigNord.

Added road traffic at appropriate places throughout the route.

Improved the visual representation of vegetation throughout the route.

Updated level crossing arms so they are now at a more realistic height.

Updated NPC’s to stop them from crossing the tracks to get to another platform.

Updated the weather and sky system. When selecting a scenario or free play weather the visuals should be improved.

Updated track view distances and rendering.

Updated track ballast and sleeper materials so that the track renders smoothly ahead of the train.

Updated station directory so that the names display correctly in the Passenger Information System.

Updated the gap near the bridge north of Delitzsch so that you can no longer leave through it.

Removed instances where the Passenger Information System mount was floating.

Updated underground stations and tunnels around Leipzig to remove weather.

Updated Zschortau so that passengers are now able to access the platform from behind the station building.

Updated the end of platform 1 at Wolfen so that it is now easily accessible by the metal stairs.

Added a range of Localisation fixes.

Fixed a typo in the RailDriver setup so that Safety is spelled correctly.

Reformulated the timetable to factor updates to the BR 182 formations.

Fixed an issue with control locking that would prevent the player from setting 20% after the first passenger loading instruction.

Fixed an issue with the Passenger Information System at Platform 3 at Dessau Hbf so that it no longer clips into trains.

Fixed an issue at Leipzig Hbf so that lights on station walls should no longer flicker as players approach them.

Fixed a number of issues with the Leipzig Hbf station mesh LODs and lightmap.

Fixed an issue with Sifa Pedal and Wiper audio so that they now make the appropriate sounds.

DB BR 182

Added Livery Designer support.

Added Scenario Planner support.

Added RailDriver support.

Added LZB functionality.

Improved the DB BR 182 audio so that when you stand up from the seat at speed you don’t hear the wind noise.

Fixed an issue with opaque materials casting shadows on the DB BR 182

Updated Livery Designer to remove a red line around the glass.

Updated the train to show the white stripe more consistently at the front and back.

Added a 5 second delay when enabling the battery to ensure the action correctly matches the instructions given.

Added a range of Localisation fixes.

Fixed instances of misnaming of PZB Isolation switch to correctly refer to LZB Isolation instead.

Fixed an issue with the BR 182 so that LZB now correctly sounds an alert when entering an LZB Section.

Fixed an issue that results in the wrong HUD indication when doors are opened at platforms.

Fixed an issue with control locking that would prevent the player from setting 20% after the first passenger loading instruction.

Added a range of Localisation fixes.

Safety systems now default to off.

Fixed an issue that prevented PZB from functioning as intended.

Long Island Rail Road

Added Livery Designer support.

Added Scenario Planner support.

Added RailDriver support.

Adjusted the audio for the M7 so that the horn is now audible inside the cab and is louder when the window is open.

Updated audio so that it can now be heard when going over a junction.

Renamed collectables so that they have unique names. Removed two NEC collectables from Penn Station and two collectables from Sunnyside Yard.

Updated scoring on all scenarios and introductions.

Removed text from formations that no longer appear for the player and replaced with formations supplied in the scenario planner.

Added formations specifically for the Timetable which will allow substitution with the M3 add-on.

Updated instances where some of the subtitles were displaying incorrectly.

Added various localisation fixes.

Improved the landscape so that the user can no longer access the area between railings.

Updated the station meshes after adding the Passenger Information System models so that the light feels natural and evenly cast across the station.

Moved spawn points to a better location at Belmont.

Added Passenger Information System boards throughout the route.

Updated the lights at Belmont so that the lampposts no longer flicker.

Improved the location of spawn points for NPC’s at Carle Place.

Moved spawn points to a better location at Country Life Press

Updated the station meshes at East New York after adding the Passenger Information System models so that the light feels natural and evenly cast across the station. (especially at night)

Improved the location of spawn points for NPC’s at East New York

Added climbing tag to platforms from Forest Hills to Hicksville

Moved NPC spawn points to a better location at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens and Woodside.

Updated spawn points to be smaller and less obvious from the platforms at Hempstead.

Fixed an issue with passengers being bottle-necked at Hempstead Station.

Updated the spawn location so that NPC’s emerge from the staircase instead of popping into view.

Players are now unable to cross the bridge to nowhere at Hillside Facility

Updated the collision walls at Hollis to stop users from walking off into the scenery.

Improved spawn points at Hollis.

Improved the location of spawn points for NPC’s at Hunterspoint Avenue.

Improved Kew Gardens to prevent the player from leaving the platform.

Updated station directory names.

Improved visuals at Long Island City and you are now eble to explore around the platforms more freely.

Improved lighting at Long Island City.

Updated spawn points for NPC’s at Mineola to a better location.

Updated spawn points for NPC’s at Merillion Avenue to a better location.

Updated the rendering of 3rd rail material to appear from underground so that it no longer pops in at a distance.

Improvements have been made to the weather during scenarios.

Improved the location of spawn points for NPC’s at all stations.

Updated the assets on LIRR to allow support and implementation of the Passenger Information System.

Improved the textures and colour of the track.

Improved the sleepers so that they are in a better position further from the camera.

Improved the weather and sky for all areas, scenarios and routes.

Updated track rendering so that it is less obvious when it is popping in when looking at sleepers in the distance.

Improved spawn points at Nassau Boulevard to a better location.

Updated the spawn volume of passengers at Nassau Boulevard.

Improved spawn points for NPC’s at Nostrand Avenue to a less obvious location.

Added climbing tag to platforms at Penn Station, Long Island City, Hunterspoint, Woodside and Kew Gardens

Updated the tunnel and added 1st person lock to prevent the camera from clipping near Penn Station.

Improved the lighting in the tunnels from Penn Station

The camera is restricted to being inside the cab for the section of track that had clipping issues at Penn Station

Updated tracks, steps and roofed areas to stop showing snow during winter weather.

Improved spawn points for NPC’s at Penn Station to a less obvious location.

Improved landscape and vegetation surrounding Queens Park station.

Improved spawn points at Stewart Manor to a better location.

Improved spawn points at Queens Village to a better location.

Improved the landscape at Sunnyside Facility to meet with the track ballast and remove the gap.

Improved spawn points for NPC’s at Westbury to a less obvious location.

Added Passenger Information System throughout the route.

Updated lighting in the station and tunnel at Atlantic Terminal

Added a collision volume to prevent the player from leaving the platform at Mineola.

Improved traffic spawn locations at East New York and Forest Hills to a better location.

Updated the bridge at Sunny Side Facility so that you are no longer able to leave the playable area.

Removed the possibility for loaded 12 car and empty 4 car M7 trains from being blocked.

Moved some signal placements at Penn Station by a few centimetres.

Updated the wrong line running between New York and Woodside by adding an internal go-via at East tunnel 3. Services include: 2016, 2018, 2022, 2024.

Updated the timetable to correctly match the new track sections.

Removed two incorrect 90mph speed limits from the junctions at the western end of Jamaica station.

Updated Hunterspoint Avenue to correctly display on the 2D map when selected.

Updated the artwork for Long Island Railroad theme file from the Train Sim World 2020 version to Train Sim World 2.

Fixed an issue with a Warehouse collision volume at Hollis.

Fixed the Passenger Information System and platform signage at Bellerose so that they correctly announce trains arriving.

Fixed the Passenger Information System and platform signage at Floral Park so that they correctly announce trains arriving.

Updated the tunnel light map at New York Penn so that they now have the correct shadowing on all platforms.

Added collision volume so that the player no longer falls through the floor at two locations.

Fixed spelling error in the name of the Sunnyside Facility spawn point when choosing to spawn on foot.

Fixed an issue with a Map collectable at Bellerose so that it should now be collectable.

Fixed an issue with the Tutorial so that it can now be operated using Classic or Immersion control layouts.

Added way points for services 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 to ensure they take the appropriate track between Floral Park and Hicksville and avoid conflict with approaching trains.

Fixed an issue with the HUD and in-train Speedometer so that values displayed correlate.

Fixed an issue with a Broken Fence collectable so that it can now be collected.

Adjusted some Collectables to make them easier to reach.

Fixed an issue that would prevent players from returning to the platform after collecting a collectable at Queens Village

Improved the exterior air conditioning audio on the M7.

Improved the alerter audio on the M7.

Improved the interior air conditioning audio on the M7.

Updated the horn audio on the M7 so the horn is louder when the window is open.

Improved the axle audio priority on the M7.

Improved the horn audio on the M7.

Added a range of Localisation fixes.

Fixed an issue that prevented the exterior numbering from displaying properly.

Aligned train formations so they are consistent with other add-ons for substitution.

Updated the LIRR Operator Logo on the UI.

LIRR M3

Added Livery Designer support.

Added Scenario Planner support.

Added RailDriver support.

Refactored Medal thresholds so that they are now easier to obtain.

Fixed an issue with the Tutorial so that it can now be operated using Classic or Immersion control layouts.

Fixed an issue with the HUD and in-train Speedometer so that values displayed correlate.

Fixed an issue with AI trains not displaying rear marker lights.

Replaced all M3 trains used as AI static with M7 trains.

Aligned train formations so they are consistent with other add-ons for substitution.

Improved the audio on the M3 so that the wind noise is now at a better volume.

Improved the audio for the M3, the horn is now louder when the window is open.

Improved audio mixes and volume adjustments so that the horn on the M3 now sounds correct.

Added a range of localisation fixes.

updated the exterior window viewing into the bathroom. There is now a closed blind behind the glass.

Fixed an issue with the Handbrake in the LIRR M3.

Updated the deadmans pedal to stop the Emergency brake from being applied when taken off.

Added formations to substitute specific M7 services during timetable mode.

DB BR 101

Fixed an issue with gangways so they no longer produce gaps whilst the train is in motion.

Updated Brake indicators so they display green when Brake Cylinder Pressure is under 0.5 BAR.

Fixed an issue with PZB indicators.

Fixed an issue with gangway plates so they are now properly seated.

Fixed an issue with the Bpmmz brake indicator so that it now works properly.

Isle of Wight

Fixed an issue with the Doors Close Right control on the BR 483 so that it now closes properly when using RailDriver

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the game’s Steam page. Train Sim World 2 is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.