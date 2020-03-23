The Trials of Osiris has returned to Destiny 2 in the Season of the Worthy, and with it comes a wealth of gear rewards such as weapons and armor, both new and old, as well as a gear glow effect on Trials armor that comes with a couple new emblems. For those who are less skilled in the weekend PvP game mode, fear naught. Many of those rewards don’t even require Guardians to go Flawless. Let this article serve as your guide to all of the known gear rewards that can be earned in Season 10’s redux of Trials.

For every weekend of Trials in the Season of the Worthy, there are Powerful gear rewards that are given for every 3, 5, and 7 wins on a Trials Passage, as well as Pinnacle rewards for going Flawless and hitting the chest at the Lighthouse. 3 wins will grant Tier 2 Powerful gear with a slight Power boost, 5 wins will grant Tier 3 Powerful gear with a greater Power boost, and 7 wins will grant Pinnacle gear with the greatest Power boost of the three. Each week, the rewards are the same for each Guardian, though they will each drop with different rolls.

Each loot drop can only be earned once a week per character. However, players can continue to earn Trials Engrams as long as they have tokens to trade in, but they will not drop Powerful gear. Rather, these engrams will award new rolls of gear that the player has already received. Players should note that unused tokens will expire at the weekly reset, so be sure to use them all before the end of the Trials weekend (Tuesday at 10am Pacific Time).

Legendary Weapons Rewards

Kinetic Weapons – Season 10

The Scholar – Scout Rifle High Impact Frame – Exotic Intrinsic: Slow-firing and high-damage. More accurate when stationary and aiming down sights. Impact – 67 Range – 69 Stability – 29 Handling – 37 Reload Speed – 38 Rounds Per Minute – 150 Magazine – 13

Eye of Sol – Sniper Rifle Adaptive Frame – Exotic Intrinsic: A well-rounded grip, reliable and sturdy. Impact – 70 Range – 55 Stability – 54 Handling – 51 Reload Speed – 46 Rounds Per Minute – 90 Magazine – 4

Astral Horizon – Shotgun Aggressive Frame – Exotic Intrinsic: Hard-hitting, high recoil. Increases rate of fire after kill. Impact – 80 Range – 32 Stability – 34 Handling – 35 Reload Speed – 40 Rounds Per Minute – 55 Magazine – 4

Energy Weapons – Season 10

Exile’s Curse – (Arc) Fusion Rifle High Impact Frame – Exotic Intrinsic: Slow-firing and high-damage. More accurate when stationary and aiming down sights. Impact – 95 Range – 53 Stability – 34 Handling – 34 Reload Speed – 27 Charge Time – 860 Magazine – 5

The Summoner – (Solar) Auto Rifle Adaptive Frame – Exotic Intrinsic: A well-rounded grip, reliable and sturdy. Impact – 21 Range – 46 Stability – 47 Handling – 73 Reload Speed – 60 Rounds Per Minute – 600 Magazine – 42

Power Weapons – Season 10

Tomorrow’s Answer – (Void) Rocket Launcher High Impact Frame – Exotic Intrinsic: Slow-firing and high-damage. More accurate when stationary and aiming down sights. Stability – 64 Handling – 70 Reload Speed – 41 Velocity – 51 Blast Radius – 95 Rounds Per Minute – 15 Magazine – 1

Legendary Armor Rewards

Hunter Exile Armor 2.0

Cover of the Exile – Helmet

Cover of the Exile – Helmet

Grips of the Exile – Gauntlets

Vest of the Exile – Chest Armor

Boots of the Exile – Leg Armor

Titan Exile Armor 2.0

Helm of the Exile – Helmet

Helm of the Exile – Helmet

Gauntlets of the Exile – Gauntlets

Plate of the Exile – Chest Armor

Greaves of the Exile – Leg Armor

Warlock Exile Armor 2.0

Hood of the Exile – Helmet

Hood of the Exile – Helmet

Gloves of the Exile – Gauntlets

Robe of the Exile – Chest Armor

Legs of the Exile – Leg Armor

Gear Glow and Emblems

Players who go Flawless and have Trials armor equipped will receive a yellow glow on their gear that will fade after a week, but can be restored another week with the next Flawless run. The gear glow will change color when a player equips either the “Light for the Lost” or the “Flawless Empyrean” emblem from the Lighthouse chest.

Lightmaker: Equip the “Light for the Lost” emblem to help Guardians to their very first Flawless passage. When equipped, your Flawless armor will glow white to identify you as a Guardian who can carry other players through Trials matches. The emblem serves as a stat tracker for carries.

Lightbreaker: Equip the “Flawless Empyrean” emblem, accumulate seven wins on a passage, and then continue winning matches. When equipped, your Flawless armor will glow red to identify you as a Guardian who can hold a serious streak by defeating opponents. The emblem serves as a stat tracker for Lighthouse shutdowns.

Exotic Trials Rewards

Lantern Shell – Ghost Shell Speed Demon – Exotic Intrinsic: Your vehicles take less time to summon and you can reload your weapons while riding. Omni-Telemetry – Exotic Intrinsic: Generate Gunsmith telemetry data on any elemental weapon kills. Random Mod – Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

Resurrection’s Guide – Sparrow Custom Drive – Legendary Engine Random Mod – Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades. Destabilizers – Rare Mod: Use while airborne to release roll stabilizers, and move to roll.

