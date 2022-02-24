Triangle Strategy: Release Date, File Size, and Everything We Know

Triangle Strategy, the newest title from the team that brought you Octopath Traveler, has since its reveal a few months ago, won the hearts of millions of players, thanks to both its similarities to the acclaimed title and its approach to both storytelling and to the strategy RPG genre as a whole. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Triangle Strategy, including its release date, file size, and more.

About the Game

As we said above, Triangle Strategy is the newest title from the creators of Octopah Traveler. In the strategy-based RPG, players will take on the role of a group of heroes as they are caught in the middle of a deadly conflict between 3 nations. With that said, the game is set to feature not only a fresh approach to the strategy RPG genre, which will allow players to battle in a multilayered battlefield, as well as use both the environment and their own wits to gain the upper hand, but also a conviction mechanic, as each decision you made during your journey will affect not only the game’s overall setting and your allies’ opinions of both yourself and your path, but also your own view of the word, by bosting one of your convictions, which are divided into Utility, Morality, and Liberty. Your journey will also be affected by your party’s own virtues, as their opinions will be weighted before many major decisions are made, as you can see in the image below, truly making the journey theirs as well.

Triangle Strategy Release Date, File Size, Demo, and More

Triangle Strategy is set to be released on March 4th, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Is important to point out that Octopath Traveler was also a Switch exclusive for a time, before receiving versions for PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox consoles. According to the game’s product page on the Nintendo Store, Triangle Strategy will weigh around 5.8 GB. Also according to the game’s product page, players will be able to play the title in TV mode, Tabletop mode, and Handheld mode. If you are unsure whether to give the title a go or not, its demo is currently available, and don’t worry, your progress through the demo will indeed carry to the main title.

You can check out the game’s final trailer below, showcasing a little bit more of what you can expect from its story, as well as more on its gameplay:

As we said above, Triangle Strategy will be released on March 4th, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022