UFC 4 Update 10.00 Patch Notes

Unlike high-low mix ups that involve throws, this back drive/backpack mix up does not have an anti-fuzzy-guard mechanic. This means a skilled defender can hold high block in case the attacker attempts a backpack, then switch to low block and still defend the back drag in time. This doesn’t take the defender completely out of the woods, because there might still be a follow up turn to defend. However, these turns lead only to side control and can generally be at least scrambled on reaction.

It is also important to remember that when the back drive is initiated, the defender should let go of the left stick ASAP if they were walking to escape from the cage back clinch. Otherwise, the left stick input will be interpreted as an attempt to defend a turn and can lead to the success of the back drag.

Finally, also consider that although the back drag/backpack is being nerfed heavily, the regular bodylock throws from the cage back clinch benefit from the anti-fuzzy-guard logic. This means that if the defender is camping on high block as part of the Option Select strategy of defending the back drive/back drag mix up, the attacker can use a regular body lock throw and possibly succeed because the defender was holding high block. This should give these throws a nice new niche as they used to be underwhelming.