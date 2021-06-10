Update 12.00 has arrived for UFC 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Li Jingliang and Sodiq Yusuff are the newest additions in UFC 4, and the highlights of update 12.00. Unfortunately though, for those that were anticipating an updated model of Charles Oliveira, we have bad news. The team didn’t proceed with any changes yet, and we will have to deal with the current version until further notice. That said, the two new fighters will have to scratch that itch of new content alongside some minor improvements to gameplay and slight changes to double-leg takedowns.

UFC 4 Update 12.00 Patch Notes

The official patch notes list is not unveiled yet, however, based on UFC’s official Discord we have some insight as to what the team is working into and what kind of gameplay changes will be implemented.

Target update on Collar Tie attempt

Added a Stamina advantage requirement in order to cancel double-legged takedown into certain clinch positions This way, the double-leg cancel will function similarly to the single-leg cancel, which was was tweaked not too long ago



As soon as the official patch notes are released, we will update anything needed accordingly.

