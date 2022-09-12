Valorant does not require top-notch hardware like other modern games. However, players still need the advantage to get the most out of their skills. Settings are important in all competitive games because they can either give you an edge or cause you to lose some fights. To help you win games, follow this ultimate Valorant settings guide: pro setup for visibility, high FPS, and more.

Ultimate Valorant Settings Guide: The Best Setup

Visibility Settings

Each player has their preference in the enemy highlight color. On the other hand, having a big map will distract you, while having a small one will not give you all the information you need. Follow these settings or adjust them slightly to have the perfect size for you!

Enemy Highlight Color: Preference

Rotate: Rotate

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.00

Minimap Zoom: 1.00

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Other Settings

These settings are for improving the overall visibility of the game. Keeping some of these off is better to have a more focused experience when playing. However, things like blood and bullet tracers are essential parts of a tactical FPS, so you should always keep them on no matter what.

Always Show Inventory: Off

Player Loadouts Always Visible: Off

Cycle to Next/Prev Weapon Wraps Inventory: Off

Cycle to Next/Prev Weapon Includes Spike: Off

Show Blood: On

Instability Indicators: On

Show Corpses: Off

Show Bullet Tracers: On

Network Buffering: Minimum

Use Team Color for Crosshair: Off

Hide User Interface in Game: Off

Video Settings

Always set competitive games on full screen to have the maximum performance. Also, choose the highest possible refresh rate for your resolution.

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: Set to your monitor’s native resolution with the highest possible refresh rate

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Limit FPS: Depends on what your PC can handle, but not settings a limit is usually better

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Test the waters when limiting FPS. If you do not have a high-end system, it might be best to limit it to slightly above the average frames of your game. Furthermore, if you have a low-end card, set the Nvidia Reflex setting to on + boost.

Graphics Quality

You have to crank down the settings to have the best performance and FPS possible. Almost every pro player uses the lowest settings in Valorant. Playing on a higher setting may be prettier, but it is not worth exchanging some frames for it.

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: off

VSync: Off

Anti-aliasing: none

Anisotropic filtering: 1x

Improve clarity: off

Beta: off

Bloom: off

Distortion: off

Cast shadows: off

Stats: enable client FPS to text only

Audio Settings

HRTF is a new feature that Riot Games added. It is a set of audio optimizations that gives a better experience for players. Make sure to leave it on always. The other settings, such as music, are entirely based on your preference, but make sure to adjust them to have the perfect ones for your liking!

Volume depends

VOIP Ducks Music: check

Mute music when game window is out of focus: check

Speaker configuration: stereo

Enable HRTF: check

Valorant is only available on PC, but there are talks that a mobile version will be released soon!