Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Graphics Modes Explained: Fidelity, Performance, and Performance+

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings the last two Uncharted games to PlayStation 5, and this enhanced edition features three unique graphics modes to choose from. Like many next-gen games on PS5, the Legacy of Thieves Collection allows players to prioritize resolution or framerate. This remastered collection takes things a step further by offering a 120 FPS mode on top of the usual options as well. This choice applies to both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, so you can experience both adventures at a crisp 4K resolution or a smooth 60/120 FPS. Here’s everything you need to know about the graphics modes in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Graphics Modes Explained

There are three graphics modes to choose from in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and each of them is listed below.

Fidelity Mode: Play in a super sharp native 4K resolution with a 30 FPS target framerate.

Play in a super sharp native 4K resolution with a 30 FPS target framerate. Performance Mode: Play with a smooth 60 FPS target framerate.

Play with a smooth 60 FPS target framerate. Performance+ Mode: Play with a high impact 120 FPS target framerate and a 1080p resolution.

Fidelity Mode mode offers the best picture quality, but the two Performance Modes will provide a much smoother experience at the cost of resolution. Performance Mode offers a 4K resolution upscaled from a 1440p base resolution, while Performance+ lowers the resolution to 1080p to deliver a 120 FPS experience.

Which Graphics Mode is Best?

If you only have a 1080p display, then you should choose Performance Mode. Fidelity Mode will still technically provide a slightly better picture on a 1080p display because the 4K graphics will be downscaled to meet your display’s resolution, but the difference isn’t huge.

If you have a 4K display, then you have a much larger choice on your hands. If you want a native 4K picture and don’t mind playing at 30 FPS, the original framerate that the games ran at on PS4, then you can stick with Fidelity Mode. Both games look great at native 4K, so it’s an understandable decision. However, the upscaled 4K that you can get on Performance Mode is good enough, and you can get a smooth 60 FPS at the same time. That’s the sweet spot, and most people will want to choose Performance Mode for this reason.

Performance+ Mode throws a wrench into things though, because not everyone has a display that supports 120hz. If your TV or monitor does have a 120hz refresh rate, then you can take advantage of the super smoother 120 FPS that this mode offers. The resolution will be dropped to 1080p, so the visual quality will take a noticeable hit if you’re used to 4K. However, if you have a 1080p high refresh rate monitor, then this is the mode to choose since it will take full advantage of your display’s capabilities.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available now on PlayStation 5.