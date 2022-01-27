Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: How to Upgrade From PS4 Versions

Like many PS5 remasters, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection allows you to upgrade to the PS5 versions of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy as long as you already own them on PS4. However, the Legacy of Thieves Collection upgrade path is a bit more convoluted than most because there are two games included and one of them has been released for free with PlayStation Plus. Some people may not qualify for the discounted upgrade even if they think they should, but most people will be able to snag the PS5 collection at a reduced cost. Here’s how to get the PS5 upgrade for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

How to Get the PS5 Upgrade for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

To get the PS5 upgrade for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, all you have to do is find the game in the Playstation Store on PlayStation 5. If you qualify for the upgrade, the game will show a reduced price of $10 instead of the standard $50 asking price.

To qualify for the discounted upgrade, you must own either Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on PlayStation 4. Thankfully, you do not need to own both games. You only need to own one or the other in order to qualify for the $10 PS5 upgrade.

If you own a physical copy of either game, you still qualify for the upgrade, but you will need to hang onto the PS4 disc in order to play the Legacy of Thieves Collection. According to the PlayStation Blog post detailing the upgrade path, “Owners of PS4 disc copies must insert them into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital versions. PS4 game disc owners who buy the PS5 Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5 version for the discounted price.” If the discounted upgrade isn’t showing up for you and you own a physical copy of Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, try inserting the disc into your PS5 console before trying to buy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

While most owners of Uncharted games on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5, there is one notable exception: those who claimed Uncharted 4 for free with PlayStation Plus. You have to have purchased Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in order to qualify for the upgrade. Thankfully, both games can still be found for quite cheap, so you should be able to find an inexpensive copy of The Lost Legacy to qualify for the upgrade if you already own Uncharted 4 via PlayStation Plus.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available now on PlayStation 5. A PC version of the game will be released later this year.