Untitled Goose Game likes to give you cryptic messages, rather than explicit goals, many players end up confused about what to do and where to go next. This is especially true of the missiong to break a broom, which seems like an odd mission to give a goose. You can do it though, and we’re here to tell you the way. Here’s how to break the broom in Untitled Goose Game.

How to Break the Broom

This mission will be take you to High Street, where a woman keeps a broom in her shopping stall. Every time she sees you enter the store she will grab it and try to shoo you away. This is where and when you must strike, with your fierce honk and beak of course.

All you need to do is grab the head of the broom as she tries to bat you away. Once you have ahold of it, simply move away to accomplish your task. You might need to play a light game of tug-of-war. She’ll fight you, pulling on the broom as you hold the brush. After just a couple of seconds the broom should break and you’ll check another item off of your to-do list.

A simple mission, but it uses puzzle elements you might not think of on your first play through Untitled Goose Game. Many players try to distract the shopkeeper, and this may work on occasion, but isn’t the ideal method. It’s another puzzle where the mechanics are simpler than you might think, causing some to overthink the solution.

Hopefully that answers the question of how to break the broom in Untitled Goose Game for you though, so get out there and get honking. Be sure to check out our other Goose Game material. We have plenty of guides to help you out, if you get stuck again.