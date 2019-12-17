“Make someone prune the prize rose” Untitled Goose Game tells you, but what does any of that mean? Who can do it? What and where is the prize rose? What’s a prune? OK, that last one might not be something you ask, but it’s a cryptic mission in a game full of vague objectives. That’s the fun, of course, but if you’re stuck on this particular to-do item then we’re here to help. Here’s how to prune the rose in Untitled Goose Game.

How to Prune the Rose

This mission will appear pretty late in the garden section of the game. You’ll need to finish up most of the other to-do items before it becomes relevant, so stick with the missions until you get tossed out of the garden with a “No Geese” sign just to rub it in your face. Once this happens you’ll be ready to get someone to prune the rose, but you need to start acting even more rude than normal.

Now that the sign has been moved off of the prize rose you can grab it and drag it down so that the rose itself sticks out above the fence. Bust through the fence to get into the woman’s garden. At this point you’re just trying to get her frustrated with the bush that looks like a squirrel so she will prune it. You can grab the sheers if you want, or just get her attention and start grabbing and pecking the bush. Annoy her enough and damage the bush enough and she’ll start pruning it. Of course, the prize rose is now right next to it and she will inevitably and accidentally prune it as well.

And that’s how to prune the rose in Untitled Goose Game, or rather how to get someone else to do it for you.