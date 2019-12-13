Is Untitled Goose Game a puzzle game or a stealth one? It’s both really, and some missions make that more clear than others. Some objectives have you distracting people and accomplishing tasks at the same time, often without being directly noticed. This is the case in the back gardens for a few to-do list items, but one in particular is a lot of fun. It’s the one that asks you to get dressed up with a ribbon. Here’s how to put on and wear the ribbon in Untitled Goose Game.

How to Put on and Wear the Ribbon

This is done in the Woman’s Garden area of the map. First off, you need to distract the woman who’s painting nearby. She’s drawing the small goose statue which currently wears the ribbon that is truly yours by right of conquest. There’s a few ways to distract her, so feel free to experiment here if you wish. The best way we’ve found is to ring the large bell nearby, which should start a fight between the woman and another nearby man. Once she abandons the area it is your time to strike.

Rush in and grab the goose statue, dragging it away. Grab the ribbon off of his fake, stony neck and bring it back with you. Place it anywhere nearby then take the statue’s place next to the fence. Stand there and you’ll strike a pose. When the woman returns she will be a bit flustered but should quickly pick up the ribbon and place it around your neck.

And that's how to put on and wear the ribbon in Untitled Goose Game. Another great stealth and puzzle mission solved, so get on with the rest of your to-do list.