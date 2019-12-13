Untitled Goose Game is a truly unique experience. Playing as an unruly goose has always been the dream of every gamer across the globe, of course. But that dream requires a lot of work. You have to annoy all the random villagers, while solving all the tasks on your to-do list. But once you accomplish something you’ll want to know how to save in Untitled Goose Game.

How to Save

The answer is quite simple, actually. While many aspects of the game require multiple steps, this requires practically zero. The game features a robust auto-save system and that’s the only way to manage your save file. There is no save option in the menu, and you can’t manually create a save file. You can host multiple save files using the Switch’s user profiles, but otherwise saving is handled automatically without any input from the player.

One thing you need to keep in mind though, is that the save isn’t exact. It will acknowledge that you finished a task but won’t save your exact location or status. If you are looking to quit, just be ready to load back in in a slightly different spot. You may need to do some work to get back to where you were, so maybe take a mental note or write down something that will remind you.

Otherwise, that’s all you need to know about how to save in Untitled Goose Game. It’s a simple game, and its save system is similar. But if the more complicated parts of the experience are troubling you, be sure to check out our other guides. We break down all the tough things you’ll find on your to-do list and walkthroughs of how to get into the secret areas of the game. Hopefully they help you make it to the end.