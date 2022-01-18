Update 1.10 has arrived for Unturned, and here’s a list with all the changes and additions added with this patch. This Unturned update brings something for everyone, from changes to the map to bug fixes to the ps4 version of the game. The developer even managed to fix several SFX effects, fixing sound effects and more across many items. Here’s everything new Unturned update 1.10.

Unturned Update 1.10 Patch Notes

General Bugs

Soulcrystal puzzle door letters are now displayed correctly in the text entry field when interacting with

Cases of severe screen shakiness while riding a vehicle have been addressed

In some cases, it was possible to fall through the ground once respawning home

[Greece][Cyprus Survival] Sometimes dying in a vehicle inside a tunnel caused the Character to lose collision with the ground and drop through the map.

Map scrolling in the menù caused a few instances of users losing the gamepad’s input

The second digit of a two-digit profile level number now shows correctly

“Select” text in the Skins Filters window now shows correctly

The character class tab headers now show the appropriate text

The bottom 3 character slots names in the Splitscreen menu now display their name correctly

The Invite Friend option of the Pause Menu now shows the appropriate text

Enable Votify field is not greyed out when selected anymore

“Chart Available” text in the World Options is now displaying correctly

Some issues in accessing the Server Browser page were addressed

Saving and exiting after respawning while piloting an aircraft will cause it to remain suspended in mid-air

Aircrafts will now not remain suspended in mid-air after saving and exiting after respawning while piloting

Airplanes used to behave like hovercrafts once the vehicle fuel reached 0 while in mid-air, they will now act as airplanes and fall

Experience points numbers don’t overlap the Available Experience Points text in the Skills menu anymore

The Psychedelic substance consumption effect now changes the model’s color accordingly, the associated VFX has also been softened

The Double Down shotgun is now properly displayed on the user character model and so are the missing inventory icons

World props will not disappear anymore when the user crosses a certain threshold

“Confirm” input is now accepted after deleting a server

“#NAME” is not shown anymore in place of the names of all maps in Server Browser and My Servers

Text is not duplicated or covered by pictures anymore in the Appearance tab of the Character Edit menu

Font sizes have been synched for the Settings text in the Options Menu

Certain weapon attachments’ names did not fit the Attachments UI, they now do

In certain instances the view camera used to glitch and show the back of the model, this has been fixed

Button’s legend from the Character Menu is now displayed correctly

[Hawaii] The “Dangerous Distractions” Mission objectives are now properly tracked

Several cases NPC dialogues not fitting properly in the text box have been addressed

The Carjack can now be used inside Safe zones

The Item amount and weight are now displayed correctly in the Inventory

Vehicle inertia will not be lost when switching seats anymore

SFX Bugs

Fixed a few instances where no SFXs were triggered when picking up or dropping items

Accessory items like a headlamp, night vision, or flashlight will now play the appropriate SFX when turned on or off

[Cyprus Survival] Re-balanced audio levels

Fixed a few instances where no SFXs played when crafting/salvaging items in the Utility Menus

The decoy grenades now play their specific sound effects

The DJ’s mixer at the Floating Island now properly plays all of its SFXs

Elver Map specific Bugs

The flashbang grenade now has the appropriate visual effect

In some cases, it was possible to complete the Servant quest before taking the quest from Rainwright

Cultist zombies now have the appropriate idle animation

Backing out of a Trade window won’t leave the user unable to select the trade option again anymore

The Sword of the light icon is now properly displayed

The appropriate recipe is now provided to craft a “purified” canteen

Shutters’ models and animations are now properly displayed

In some cases, multiple interact prompts were present for every NPC

The Blizzard VFX has been adjusted for better visibility

Cultists won’t respawn during the Pause Menu anymore

The Devastator Turret now functions properly

Household props won’t disappear anymore when the user crosses a certain threshold

Adjusted several collision points throughout the map, reducing instances of OOM

Under certain conditions in split-screen Player 1 could control Player 2’s character

The double door between Zombie Nelson’s room and the Safezone is now closed before defeating him

Certain items’ descriptions used to spill out of the Vendor UI

Players won’t be able to salvage the unobtainable military radio object on the DJ’s table anymore

The required “Condition” text now properly fits the UI

The pig cannon on the Floating Island now properly shoots pigs

PS4 specific Bugs

Big J’s rescue dialogue has been adjusted

Nelson’s character on the Washington level will now display its clothes appropriately

The “Candy Cane” does now consumes stamina when performing a power attack

The Confetti Launchers now display the correct VFX

The “Renegade” bow now has the appropriate 3D model in first-person camera mode, when equipped on the character

The Character won’t be affected by the Bone Breaking effect in Safe zones anymore

The ammunition glitch has been addressed

Character selection now properly functions in Split Screen mode

Aiming down the “Makeshift Scope” won’t snap the camera to the sky while also displaying corrupted visuals anymore

“Bunk Bed” and its variations can now be placed in the world

Andre’s blue balloon now points in the right direction

Some VFX issues with bodies of water were addressed

There was an Invisible collision for the medieval gate under the Prison

Water bubbling below Item Factory now displays the correct texture

Military Radio can now be placed in the world

Texts in the “White Room” on the Floating Island are now visible

Resuming the title while vehicles are at top speed won’t result in a loss of collision with the level elements anymore

Hay Bales found in the world now absorbs fall damage

The Cut-down shotgun is now properly displayed on the user model

The user could previously unlock the “Survivor” and the “Unturned” achievements in a non-intended way

PS4 players got some specific fixes this time, so that version of the game should perform a lot better after implementing this patch. Issues regarding visual and sound effects were also fixed on the PS4 version of the game. Besides these fixes, some items like the Confetti launchers and the Renegade bow received a fix as well, so their users should notice a change next time they play with them.

