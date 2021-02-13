Valheim is drawing in players in droves. The Early Access game’s steady spot among Steam’s Top Sellers list and high ranking in concurrent players both speak to something special with Iron Gate Studio’s ongoing work.

It has even taken the Attack of the Fanboy team here by storm, resulting in numerous guides to help players get started in the challenging Nordic adventure. Sometimes tips and tricks just don’t cut it, however.

Maybe survival is eluding you at every turn and all you wish is to venture forth through the vibrant lo-fi biomes on offer in Valheim. Maybe you are looking to give your polygonal warrior an extra edge. There are tools tucked away in the game that can provide such an advantage.

Valheim is primarily PvE oriented and can even be played solo. Should you and your friends choose to ask the system for additional help, who are we to judge? Play your game your way.

In order to enable cheats in Valheim, press F5 to bring up the console. Then type “imacheater” without the parenthesis and hit Enter. A message will appear saying “Cheats: True.” This confirms that the steps have been followed correctly and that the game will now accept cheat code entries.

Below are a list of available cheats and console commands for Valheim.

All Cheats and Console Commands

Cheats

imacheater – Enables cheats

pos – Print current player position

goto [x,z] – Teleport to destination

exploremap – Full map revealed

resetmap – Reset all explored areas

killall – Kill all nearby enemies

tame – Tame all nearby tameable creatures

hair – Remove hair

beard – Remove beard

location – Spawn location

raiseskill [skill] [amount] – Raise skill by X amount

resetskill [skill] – Reset skill to 0

freefly – Freefly photo mode

ffsmooth [0-1] – Freefly smoothness

tod -1 OR tod [0-1] – Set time of day

env [env] – Set debug environment

resetenv – Reset debug environment

wind [angle] [intensity] – Set wind angle and intensity

resetwind – Reset wind to default

god – Enables god mode

event [name] – Start event

stopevent – Stop event

randomevent – Start random event

save – Force save

resetcharacter – Reset character skill and inventory

removedrops – Remove nearby item drops

setkey [name] – Set global key

resetkeys [name] – Reset key

listkeys – List global keys

players [nr] – Set difficult scaling by player count

dpsdebug – Toggle DPS overlay

Console Commands