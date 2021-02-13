Valheim is drawing in players in droves. The Early Access game’s steady spot among Steam’s Top Sellers list and high ranking in concurrent players both speak to something special with Iron Gate Studio’s ongoing work.
It has even taken the Attack of the Fanboy team here by storm, resulting in numerous guides to help players get started in the challenging Nordic adventure. Sometimes tips and tricks just don’t cut it, however.
Maybe survival is eluding you at every turn and all you wish is to venture forth through the vibrant lo-fi biomes on offer in Valheim. Maybe you are looking to give your polygonal warrior an extra edge. There are tools tucked away in the game that can provide such an advantage.
Valheim is primarily PvE oriented and can even be played solo. Should you and your friends choose to ask the system for additional help, who are we to judge? Play your game your way.
In order to enable cheats in Valheim, press F5 to bring up the console. Then type “imacheater” without the parenthesis and hit Enter. A message will appear saying “Cheats: True.” This confirms that the steps have been followed correctly and that the game will now accept cheat code entries.
Below are a list of available cheats and console commands for Valheim.
All Cheats and Console Commands
Cheats
- imacheater – Enables cheats
- pos – Print current player position
- goto [x,z] – Teleport to destination
- exploremap – Full map revealed
- resetmap – Reset all explored areas
- killall – Kill all nearby enemies
- tame – Tame all nearby tameable creatures
- hair – Remove hair
- beard – Remove beard
- location – Spawn location
- raiseskill [skill] [amount] – Raise skill by X amount
- resetskill [skill] – Reset skill to 0
- freefly – Freefly photo mode
- ffsmooth [0-1] – Freefly smoothness
- tod -1 OR tod [0-1] – Set time of day
- env [env] – Set debug environment
- resetenv – Reset debug environment
- wind [angle] [intensity] – Set wind angle and intensity
- resetwind – Reset wind to default
- god – Enables god mode
- event [name] – Start event
- stopevent – Stop event
- randomevent – Start random event
- save – Force save
- resetcharacter – Reset character skill and inventory
- removedrops – Remove nearby item drops
- setkey [name] – Set global key
- resetkeys [name] – Reset key
- listkeys – List global keys
- players [nr] – Set difficult scaling by player count
- dpsdebug – Toggle DPS overlay
Console Commands
- help – List all command (cheats will not appear without “imacheater” entry first)
- kick [name/ip/userID] – Kick player from server
- ban [name/ip/userID] – Ban player from server
- unban [name/ip/userID] – Unban player from server
- banned – List banned players
- ping – Show ping
- lodbias [0-5] – Set draw distance for server
- info – Print system info