Valheim – Every Food Recipe

Eating in Valheim is as important as in real life, so having a lot of food recipes available could be vital to your progression through the game. Eating various meals results in different buffs gained, with some really significant ones like expanding your Stamina and Health gauge. They completely alter the way you explore, so it is highly recommended to have some food for each occasion, at hand. Below, I’ll list down all of the recipes that are currently in-game (or at least every single one that’s been found until now) so go ahead and write these down for future reference.

Every food recipe in Valheim

Bread

x10 Barley flour

Blood Pudding

x2 Thistle

x2 Bloodbag

x4 Barley flour

Carrot Soup

x3 Carrots

x1 Mushroom

Cooked Lox Meat

x1 Raw Lox meat

Cooked Serpent Meat

x1 Raw Serpent meat

Cooked Meat

x1 Raw meat

Cooked Fish

Cook any fish on the Cooking Stand

Fish Wraps

x2 Cooked Fish

x4 Barley flour

Grilled Neck Tail

x1 Raw Neck meat

Honey

x8 Raspberries

x8 Blueberries

Lox Meat Pie

x2 Cloudberries

x2 Cooked Lox meat

x4 Barley flour

Serpent Stew

x1 Mushroom

x1 Cooked Serpent meat

x2 Honey

Sausages

x2 Entrails

x1 Raw meat

x4 Thistle

Queens Jam

x8 Raspberries

x8 Blueberries

Turnip Stew

x1 Raw meat

x3 Turnips

There you have it, every single recipe you can cook right away, as long as you have the materials for it. If you happen to find any other recipe within the game, that’s not been discovered yet, feel free to comment to this guide so we can update it right away.

Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.