Valheim – Every Food Recipe

A well fed Viking can go a long way.

February 15th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

Eating in Valheim is as important as in real life, so having a lot of food recipes available could be vital to your progression through the game. Eating various meals results in different buffs gained, with some really significant ones like expanding your Stamina and Health gauge. They completely alter the way you explore, so it is highly recommended to have some food for each occasion, at hand. Below, I’ll list down all of the recipes that are currently in-game (or at least every single one that’s been found until now) so go ahead and write these down for future reference.

Every food recipe in Valheim

Bread

  • x10 Barley flour

Blood Pudding

  • x2 Thistle
  • x2 Bloodbag
  • x4 Barley flour

Carrot Soup

  • x3 Carrots
  • x1 Mushroom

Cooked Lox Meat

  • x1 Raw Lox meat

Cooked Serpent Meat

  • x1 Raw Serpent meat

Cooked Meat

  • x1 Raw meat

Cooked Fish

  • Cook any fish on the Cooking Stand

Fish Wraps

  • x2 Cooked Fish
  • x4 Barley flour

Grilled Neck Tail

  • x1 Raw Neck meat

Honey

  • x8 Raspberries
  • x8 Blueberries

Lox Meat Pie

  • x2 Cloudberries
  • x2 Cooked Lox meat
  • x4 Barley flour

Serpent Stew

  • x1 Mushroom
  • x1 Cooked Serpent meat
  • x2 Honey

Sausages

  • x2 Entrails
  • x1 Raw meat
  • x4 Thistle

Queens Jam

  • x8 Raspberries
  • x8 Blueberries

Turnip Stew

  • x1 Raw meat
  • x3 Turnips

There you have it, every single recipe you can cook right away, as long as you have the materials for it. If you happen to find any other recipe within the game, that’s not been discovered yet, feel free to comment to this guide so we can update it right away.

Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.

 

