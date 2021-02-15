Valheim – Every Food Recipe

Eating in Valheim is as important as in real life, so having a lot of food recipes available could be vital to your progression through the game. Eating various meals results in different buffs gained, with some really significant ones like expanding your Stamina and Health gauge. They completely alter the way you explore, so it is highly recommended to have some food for each occasion, at hand. Below, I’ll list down all of the recipes that are currently in-game (or at least every single one that’s been found until now) so go ahead and write these down for future reference.
Every food recipe in Valheim
Bread
- x10 Barley flour
Blood Pudding
- x2 Thistle
- x2 Bloodbag
- x4 Barley flour
Carrot Soup
- x3 Carrots
- x1 Mushroom
Cooked Lox Meat
- x1 Raw Lox meat
Cooked Serpent Meat
- x1 Raw Serpent meat
Cooked Meat
- x1 Raw meat
Cooked Fish
- Cook any fish on the Cooking Stand
Fish Wraps
- x2 Cooked Fish
- x4 Barley flour
Grilled Neck Tail
- x1 Raw Neck meat
Honey
- x8 Raspberries
- x8 Blueberries
Lox Meat Pie
- x2 Cloudberries
- x2 Cooked Lox meat
- x4 Barley flour
Serpent Stew
- x1 Mushroom
- x1 Cooked Serpent meat
- x2 Honey
Sausages
- x2 Entrails
- x1 Raw meat
- x4 Thistle
Queens Jam
- x8 Raspberries
- x8 Blueberries
Turnip Stew
- x1 Raw meat
- x3 Turnips
There you have it, every single recipe you can cook right away, as long as you have the materials for it. If you happen to find any other recipe within the game, that’s not been discovered yet, feel free to comment to this guide so we can update it right away.
Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.