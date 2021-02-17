Valheim Update 0.145.6 Patch Notes

Who can deny the recent dominance of Valheim, the Early Access game that took fans across the world by storm. This survival-sandbox title endorses players to play their way, amongst the many biomes of its universe. The game sold over 2 million units in record time, making it one of the biggest hits of 2021, for now. The developer team is also extremely active, due to this overpopulation of the game, with a new update kicking in. Below you can find all the patch notes about it:

Ragdoll destruction network fix

Dedicated server ugly file-flag shutdown system removed (Use CTRL-C or SIGINT instead)

Updated reference server start scripts (Please update local copies)

World & character save improvements

Teleport ore chest hack fix

Remove structure resource dupe bug fix

Server map set to server name to make it filterable in steam server-browser

Localization fixes

Added enemy awareness indicator to enemy huds

Sneak tweaks

Added save directory override to dedicated servers (-savedir)

AI fixes

Lower dmg on deathsquitos

Fixed text-msg icon

Updated server manual PDF

More serverlist improvements (removed initial serverlist request to lower network trafic)

Carts detach when teleporting

A lot of bug fixes and improvements, especially for the save feature of the game. Also some tweaks in regards to the sneaking function of Valheim, including enemy awareness, and many more. I’m sure the updates will keep flooding in, considering the title’s success, so stay tuned for more to come. Until then, make sure to read any article of our big collection of guides for Valheim.

Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.