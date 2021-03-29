Update 0.148.7 has arrived for Valheim, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The “cute mini-tweak patch,” as the developer of the indie mega-hit describes it, doesn’t make any sweeping changes to the Early Access title. Instead, the focus is a handful of minor modifications.

The small patch weighs in at under 50 MB, meaning the millions of players entranced by the indie game will be back to building gorgeous bases and amassing animal followers to crush bosses in no time.

Here’s everything new with Valheim update 0.148.7.

Valheim Update 0.148.7 Patch Notes

Localization updates

Added separate walk-sneak snow footstep sfx

Music update fixed some sound glitches

Credits updated Changed the look of the credits screen & added missing names

Hammer, Hoe & Cultivator timing & input tweaks Slightly lower use delay & queued button presses for a smoother experience…just for you



Valheim is currently in Steam Early Access on PC.