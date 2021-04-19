Update 0.150.3 has arrived for Valheim and here’s the full list of changes and fixes in this latest patch.

This Valheim update is available to download on Steam and were released on Monday, April 19th 2021. The patch was in development for a little bit longer than normal and the developers chalk that up to a new terrain modification system which was made to reduce network instances and ultimately make loading faster and smoother.

Valheim Update 0.150.3 Patch Notes

* Swamp draugr spawner location fix to prevent draugrs from spawning inside stones

* Lox pet-sfx fix

* Torches in locations should no longer support constructions

* Dolmen location stone size fix

* New terrain modification system

* Terrain-modification priority changed (Terrain modifications in an area should load before buildings, only applies to the new terrain modification system)

* World loading tweaks (to fix issues with ships and buildings getting damaged while loading)

* Stop server list download when leaving the start menu (to decrease network bandwidth usage)

* Lowered the amount of stone required to Raise ground using the hoe

Valheim is currently available on Steam and is an Early Access title. Originally released in February ’21, this Viking sandbox survival title from Iron Gate Studio has drawn quite a following even in it’s early state.