Valkyrie Elysium: Is the Digital Deluxe Edition Worth It

We are currently less than a week away from the release of Valkyrie Elysium, the latest title in the acclaimed franchise, now following the story of a new Valkyrie and featuring an action-oriented combat style. With that said, currently, fans of the game can pre-order two distinct versions of the title, the standard, and the digital Deluxe Edition. But is the Digital Deluxe Edition of Valkyrie Elysium worth it? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s everything that comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition of Valkyrie Elysium, as well as whether or not the version is the right one for you.

Valkyrie Elysium: What comes in the Digital Deluxe Edition?

Those who buy the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition on PlayStation consoles will be able to play the game 72 hours in early access, and will get both the exclusive Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld weapon and an exclusive copy of the remaster of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth, which is set to be released on December 22, 2022. Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition on PC will only receive the exclusive weapon.

With that said, it’s important to point out that those who pre-order any version of the game on consoles will also receive the pre-order exclusive weapon Alscir: Sword of the God of Light, while those who do so on PC will be able to play the game 72 hours early and will receive an exclusive get a Wallpaper pack.

To recap here’s everything that comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition on both PC and consoles:

PS4/PS5: 72h of early access to the game, an exclusive copy of the HD remaster of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth and the Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld weapon.

72h of early access to the game, an exclusive copy of the HD remaster of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth and the Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld weapon. PC: Acess to the Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld weapon.

Is the Digital Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Overall, we only recommend the purchase of the Digital Deluxe Edition for those playing on either PS4 or PS5, as doing so will both allow them to play it early and give them access to the highly anticipated remaster of fan-favorite Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth. For those playing on PC, however, we recommend the purchase of the standard version as you will only be missing the weapon and the Wallpaper set.

Valkyrie Elysium is set to be released on September 29, 2022, exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4. The game’s PC version is set to be released on November 11, 2022, exclusively on Steam.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2022