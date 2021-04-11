Valorant: Best Killjoy Bind Setups

It’s almost surprising just how much value you can get out of Killjoy in Valorant. Throw her turret up on a position with long sightlines, and it can get solid chip damage and intel. Have your alarm bot near a chokepoint, and it’ll deal some devastating debuffs. That, plus swarm grenades to deny a push or deal massive damage, and you have one all-around amazing character. To make these work in tandem with one another though, you’ll need to be armed with a wealth of knowledge on her best ability setups. We’ve given assistance now for Split, Haven, and Ascent already which we suggest you go check out. If you’re looking for more intel though, we have you covered. Without further adieu, here are the best Killjoy setups in Valorant for the map Bind.

Valorant Killjoy Bind Setups

Site A

As with all of our other guides for Killjoy, turret spots are marked in black, alarm bot spots in red, and swarm grenade spots in blue. A Site of Bind actually provides a wide array of turret spots, which can be great for surprising the enemy. The spots to the left of showers can offer some great intel for enemies committing to the site and, of course, those coming out of showers themselves. You can find ample success in turrets on the truck, in heaven, or in the corner near lamps though. The ones on top of the stacked wooden crates and on the metal sheet can be nice as well if you feel like something fresh.

The alarm bot spots are pretty standard, being at the entrance of showers and in combination with swarm grenades. All can provide devastating damage. Otherwise, the swarm grenades on the default plant sites can help to delay the enemy spike plant and buy your team valuable time.

Site B

Moving over to site B, your options are considerably more limited. Despite that, one of the most powerful alarm bot setups in the game is here, located just under the window. This is particularly good since enemies have no way of suspecting it given its lack of audio cue until they’ve already jumped out. The swarm grenades are there to, of course, melt those caught in the confusion. The other alarm bot and swarm grenade spots are great for covering default plant sites and in the tube. Beyond that, these four turret spots are your best bet for free damage. The one located just behind the tube can be particularly cheeky on pistol round since it’s hard to hit and can score a lot of chip damage for your team.

While that covers most things, a few nasty setups in the window can still score some nice damage. In particular, a turret on the boxes in the back corner can catch anyone committing to a push. The alarm bot and swarm grenade are there to, of course, deal some decent damage to anyone who dares push here. We don’t recommend setting your gear up in here too often, but unpredictability can always be your best friend.

That’s all of the best setups on Bind for Killjoy in Valorant! Hopefully, this guide helped you make the best of the character, alongside all of our others. Be on the lookout for an Icebox setup guide very soon, rounding out the list of setups.