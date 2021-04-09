Valorant: Best Killjoy Haven Setups

Killjoy can be quite the defensive powerhouse in Valorant when used effectively. Each of her abilities offer insane amounts of either intel for your team, damage to assist in fights, or debuffs to keep the enemy from safely pushing various angles. She can take quite some time to get used to though, given her abilities can essentially get no value if used improperly. As such, we’ve been assembling various guides for her on maps such as Split and Ascent so you can make the best of her. In this guide, I’ll explain how to best place Killjoy’s abilities on each of the three sites for Haven in Valorant.

The Best Killjoy Haven Setups in Valorant

Valorant Killjoy A Site Setups

If you haven’t checked out our previous guides, each turret spot is marked in black, alarm bot in red, and swarm grenade in blue. Starting over at A site, you have a wide array of options for your utility. Killjoy’s turret can be best used in the corner next to the entrance from A Long or on top of the boxes in the middle of A site. You can still find solid success placing it in heaven, on the boxes watching the entrance to A Short, or in the opposite corner to the first turret. The alarm bot and swarm grenades should compliment these setups, but can also be used to deny enemies planting the spike or to get intel on enemies holding in hell (below heaven).

B Site Setups

Admittedly, this is one of the harder to hold sites due to the lack of solid placement options. Thankfully, you do have an option that can compliment this hold well (more on that later. Killjoy’s turrets function best when in either of the corners closest to site entrance. These can be pretty obvious, but will score you intel regardless. A complimentary alarm bot and swarm grenade combo can work well, but I personally prefer any of the three spots near the default plant sites. These can help a lot to buy your team some time and deal invaluable chip damage. Any of these will work, but the one in the middle can handle both plant sites.

C Site Setups

Haven C site is my favorite to hold with Killjoy due to the sheer options and intel you can gather, which is a necessity in Valorant. Your turret can find ample use across either the back corner, on top of the double stacked boxes, on the central boxes of site, or on the logs to the left. Each will offer different levels of value, from enemy’s plans to go to the site to once they commit. The swarm grenade options leave the door option for plenty of damage as well, on both default plant sites including entrances (of course supplemented with an alarm bot). These can work best with another hold, which I mention below.

Garage Setups

When you’re holding either B or C site, it’s almost necessary to throw some of your Killjoy utility into garage. You’ll be splitting up your resources, but your teammates will thank you for all that extended intel. You have a couple options when holding here. Either around the boxes or in the back right corner are best, as they both will catch enemies committing into a garage push. Combined with either an oven (two swarm grenades around an alarm bot) or a standard entrance hold can be quite deadly for catching the enemy off guard. Just make sure to either have the turret or the alarm bot/swarm grenade combo and not both if holding another site though. Having zero utility for your mainly held site can be disastrous.

Overall, I hope this guide helps you hold Haven with Killjoy in Valorant. If it does, be sure to let us know in the comments below. As well, share it around so it can help others!