Episode 3 Act 1 is nearly here for Valorant, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes that will be added with this patch. Valorant recently hit its one-year anniversary, and the game has come pretty far since its initial release last summer. Episode 3 brings an all-new Agent to the game as well as several weapon adjustments and Agent buffs and nerfs. This update will change up the economy in some interesting ways too, so you should see some things become either cheaper or more expensive. Here’s everything new with Valorant Episode 3 Act 1.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Valorant Episode 3 Act 1. Riot Games will release the full list of buffs, nerfs, and changes, when Episode 3 goes live on June 22. However, it is already known that Episode 3 will change the costs for several Agent abilities and weapons. Here are some early patch notes for Valorant Episode 3.

New Agent: KAY/O

E — ZERO/POINT Equip a suppression blade. Fire to throw. The blade sticks to the first surface it hits, winds up, and suppresses anyone in the radius of the explosion.

Q — FLASH/DRIVE Equip a flash grenade. Fire to throw. The flash grenade explodes after a short fuse, blinding anyone in the line of sight. Right-clicking the flashbang throws a charged flash, causing it to only have to cook for 1 second, as opposed to left-click throwing a flash that cooks in 1.6 seconds.

C — FRAG/MENT Equip an explosive fragment. Fire to throw. The fragment sticks to the floor and explodes multiple times, dealing near lethal damage at the center with each explosion.

X — NULL/CMD Instantly Overload with polarized Radianite energy that empowers KAY/O and causes large energy pulses to emit from his location. Enemies hit with these pulses are suppressed for a short duration. While Overloaded, KAY/O gains Combat Stim If KAY/O is killed while overloaded, he is downed and enters a destabilized state, allowing allies to stabilize his core and revive him.



Agent Ability Changes

ASTRA Astral Stars price reduced from 200 to 150 Astra only begins the round with one free star

BREACH Aftershock cost increased from 100 to 200 Flashpoint cost increased from 200 to 250 Flashpoint now has 2 charges instead of 3

BRIMSTONE Incendiary cost increased from 200 to 250

JETT Cloudburst cost increased from 100 to 200 Updraft cost increased from 100 to 150 Blade Storm requires 7 Ultimate points instead of 6 Jett can no longer dash through Cypher’s Tripwire

OMEN Shrouded Step cost increased from 100 to 150 Paranoia cost decreased from 400 to 300

PHOENIX Curveball cost increased from 100 to 150

REYNA Leer cost increased from 200 to 250

RAZE Boombot cost increased from 200 to 400 Showstopper now costs 8 Ultimate points instead of 7

SAGE Slow Orb cost increased from 100 to 200 Resurrection now requires 8 Ultimate points instead of 7

SKYE Trailblazer cost decreased from 250 to 200 Guiding Light cost increased from 100 to 150 Guiding Light now has 2 charges instead of 3 Guiding Light flashes now recharge after 40 seconds

SOVA Owl Drone cost increased from 300 to 400 Shock Bolt cost increased from 100 to 150 Hunter’s Fury now requires 8 Ultimate points instead of 7

VIPER Snake Bite cost increased from 100 to 200

YORU Blindside cost increased from 200 to 250



Weapon Price Adjustments

ARES Decreased price from 1,600 to 1,500

BUCKY Decreased price from 900 to 850

BULLDOG Decreased price from 2,100 to 2,050

FRENZY Decreased price from 500 to 450

GUARDIAN Decreased price from 2,400 to2,250

JUDGE Increased price from 1,600 to1,850

MARSHALL Decreased price from 1,000 to 950

OPERATOR Decreased price from 5,000 to 4,700

SHORTY Decreased price from 200 to 150

STINGER Decreased price from 1,100 to 950



When Does Valorant Episode 3 Start?

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 will begin on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Riot Games released the last major patch for the game, Episode 2 Act 3, at roughly 2 PM PT/5 PM ET, so it’s safe to assume that Episode 3 Act 1 will be released around the same time. Check out our article about the Episode 3 start time and Battle Pass here.

Valorant is available now on PC.