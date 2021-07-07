Update 3.01 has arrived for Valorant, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Act 3 has only just begun, but Riot Games has already issued the first patch containing bug fixes after the new season’s launch. This patch doesn’t contain any major additions or balance adjustments, so don’t expect any huge new features. Instead, this patch only contains a small selection of bug fixes. Sage, Skye, KAY/O, and Sova should no longer be able to perform certain glitches with their abilities once this patch goes live. Here’s everything new with Valorant update 3.01.

Valorant Update 3.01 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

AGENTS Sage’s can no longer place Barrier Orb on some projectiles while they’re in the air Fixed bug where Skye was able to activate the flash of Guiding Light while suppressed Fixed the ability to heal KAY/O while downed in NULL/CMD Fixed Sova’s Recon Bolt projectile from looking deployed for enemies when flying through the air

SOCIAL Fixed a bug where you were able to abuse text chat colors to impersonate system messages Fixed a bug where the invite button UI overlapped with Defender Coach UI in Custom Games Fixed bug where names were appearing as question marks if you had the “Use Generic Names for Players Outside my Party” setting turned on

PROGRESSION Fixed alignment issues in Observer view Fixed Account Leveling issue where some of you got a lower level than intended If impacted, you will receive your correct Account Level and will keep the AP gained while playing at the incorrect level. Fixed visual issues affecting Account Leveling at the End of Game screen



As stated above, this update primarily fixes a few bugs with certain Agents. This patch also remedies a handful of issues with text chat colors and the invite button UI in custom games. Finally, this update fixes a few issues with account leveling and other progression problems.

Valorant is available now on PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Valorant site.