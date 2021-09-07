Update 3.05 has arrived for Valorant, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. In this update, there are going to be a few more buffs and changes to characters than usual, so if you are used to using Killjoy, Breach, Brimstone, or Sova, you should expect to see some changes coming to the way those characters play. Aside from that, we are going to see a lot of changes to how groups are ranked and the ability to check out the new map Fracture in an unranked mode, so players will get a chance to be a bit more familiar with it before diving into competitive play. Here’s everything new with Valorant Update 3.05.

Valorant Update 3.05 Patch Notes

Map Updates:

NEW MAP: Fracture is live!

See below for more info on the Fracture map rotation.

Agent Changes

KILLJOY

Turret (E)

Bullet tagging reduced 72.5% slow >>> 29.5% slow ( 84.31% Decrease in slowing.)





RAZE

Boom Bot (C)

Max damage reduced 125 >>> 80

Min damage reduced 50 >>> 30

Cost reduced 400 >>> 300





BREACH

Aftershock (C)

Now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Alarm Bot

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Killjoy Lockdown

Cypher Tripwire

Reyna Leer

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

KAY/O Zero/Point

BRIMSTONE

Orbital Strike (X)

Now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Cypher Trapwire

Sage Barrier Orb

KAY/O Zero/Point

SOVA

Hunter’s Fury (X) Now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Cypher Trapwire

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

KAY/O Zero/Point

Competitive Updates

Immortal 1/2/3 rank tiers are back!

The Leaderboard will update to distinguish between those of you in each Immortal tier.

Updated Ranked grouping restrictions to accommodate the return of Immortal 1/2/3:

-Diamond 1 to Immortal 1

-Diamond 2 to Immortal 2

-Diamond 3 to Immortal 3

Adjusted Competitive ranked distribution as detailed in a previous article (To be released)

Fracture only queue!

This queue is a standard, Unrated mode that will give players a chance to practice the new map before they see it in Competitive play.

Fracture-only queue will be available for 2 weeks, afterward, Fracture will enter other modes, including Competitive.

Premium Battlepass Bonus XP

Upgrading to the Premium Battlepass will grant a 3% XP boost toward the Battlepass tier progression for all matchmade games until the end of Act II

We believe the Battlepass experience is at its best when you’re able to earn hype rewards as you unlock tiers, hitting major milestones, and feeling good about what you’ve earned.

This is not retroactive, so upgrading early will give you access to the most amount of XP

The XP boost does not apply toward Daily or Weekly Missions

SOCIAL UPDATES

Updated AFK detection logic to deter players from farming Battlepass/Account Levels by AFKing in-game modes like Deathmatch and Snowball Fight

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

Updated the ping calculation to exclude the server frame time.

Updated markers used by NVIDIA Reflex

NVIDIA Reflex is used to reduce and measure rendering latency. This update should allow Reflex to better pace frames by adding present markers as well as fixes on some older markers.

As you can see, this is a significant update that adds a number of fixes and changes to a bunch of different characters with Breach, Brimstone, and Sova receiving the most significant changes. The updates to Valorant’s Premium Battlepass should also make the idea of purchasing it a bit more appealing as well.

Valorant is available now on PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Valorant site.