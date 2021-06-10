Update 1.03 has arrived for Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Virtua Fighter 5 originally came out in Japanese arcades way back in 2006 and it was a decent game at the time. Due to the game’s popularity, the game was eventually ported to the PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles a few years later.

Sadly, the whole series went on a long hiatus and there’s no sight of a Virtua Fighter 6 coming anytime soon.

Well the newest release for the series is now Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for the PS4 console. The game was released earlier this month and it’s one of the free games you can get with PlayStation Plus.

Today a new update has been released for the game, although it doesn’t add anything too exciting. The patch is around 966.4 MB in size. You can read the full patch notes below from the PS4’s update history.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Added the Room Search feature.

If anymore details are announced, we’ll be sure to update this post. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is out now for the PS4 console. Hopefully the game is popular enough to convince Sega we need Virtua Fighter 6!