Update 1.10 has arrived for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Sega has now released a brand new update for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. If you are playing the game on the PS4 version, the file size comes up to 1.018 GB. The download of this update is mandatory if you want to continue playing the game online.

The last update was version 1.05, so it’s a bit of a jump to patch 1.10. One of the new features of this update is “Team Battle” has been added to Room Match. You can read some of the patch notes posted down below via The Mako Reactor.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Added Team Match as a Match Type option in Room Match.

Added Simultaneous Match feature for Tournament and League in Room Match.

Added stage setting feature in Room Match.

Adjusted effect during a side counter hit.

Added/adjusted other features.

Fixed various minor issues.

If you want to check out more patch notes, you can visit the game’s official Japanese website for detailed info. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is out now for the PS4 console.