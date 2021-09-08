Update 2.9.0.14 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small update comparing it to The Direct Hit update released yesterday, but that doesn’t make it less important. This update brings some needed bug fixes and tweaks to several vehicles ensuring the balance and optimal experience of the player base.

The Direct Hit update added a ton of new content from new ground, air, and naval vehicles to balance changes in all vehicle categories. They even reworked all the machine-gun, cannon sound effects, and engine sounds of all vehicles, so if your favorite airplane sounds weird don’t worry.

Another big change made to the game was the updated Nvidia DLSS supersampling version (2.2). This improves the overall image quality of the game while reducing artifacts and ghosting, especially in low light conditions. Here’s everything new with War Thunder update 2.9.0.14.

War Thunder Update 2.9.0.14 Patch Notes

A bug has been fixed where players couldn’t see the “Attention to the map” marker on the minimap during a battle.

A bug has been where an afterburner flame looked black in ULQ settings.

A bug has been fixed that prevented a vehicle’s pop-up menu from displaying in the test drive window whilst using a gamepad.

A bug has been fixed that prevented the decal tab from closing whilst using a gamepad.

A bug has been fixed that in some cases led to a crash on PlayStation consoles.

The display of ground units at low heights has been fixed for weapons with TV seekers.

IS-7 — a bug with an incorrect display of the coaxial 7.62mm machine guns in x-ray mode has been fixed.

Vickers Mk.3 — vignette in the gunner’s sight has been fixed, the field of view has been widened.

Pe-8 — separate fuel tanks have been enabled (reduced chance of fire). A more precise inertia calculation has been implemented depending on the current weight (fuel and armament load). The thermodynamics of engines has been specified.

AV-8A — a bug with the display of the flares block has been fixed in the preset “Flares/chaff x240”.

MiG-27M — The R-60 missiles in the preset with 100kg bombs have been changed to R-60M.

ZTZ99-III — reduced armor durability of the hull’s front in comparison to the ZTZ99-II has been fixed.

ZTZ96, ZTZ96A, ZTZ99-II, ZTZ99-III — The reloading time for the 125 mm cannon has been changed from 7.5 to 7.1 seconds.

Type 79 ASM — Elevation above the line of sight in flight has been added.

ZSU-37-2 — Displaying of the different angular guidance speeds for the left and right cannons in the X-Ray view has been fixed.

HMS Peacock — Radar has been added to the X-Ray view.

Churchill I — A bug with reverse track rotation has been fixed.

A lot of players are going to appreciate the former changes and bug fixes. The Direct Hit update is sure to keep the player base busy for a while with the new array of vehicles and upgrades. More changes are sure coming with all the new vehicles and maps, so don’t be surprised if in a couple of days a new update is released. Read the full patch notes on the official War Thunder website.

War Thunder is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Platforms.