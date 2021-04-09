Update 3.60 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new update has been released for War Thunder on all platforms and it fixes the reticle shown for many vehicles in the game. This update was released for the game on April 9th, 2021 and it’s version number 3.60 if you have the PS4 version of the game.

Officially, the patch is known as update (2.5.1.69). You can read the full patch notes associated with this update posted fully down below.

War Thunder Update 3.60 Patch Notes

The reticle for the following vehicles now shows grids and distance markers to match the ballistics of the rockets they use: BM-8-24 BM-13N RBT-5 – due to poor rocket ballistics, sight grid marks are significantly spaced. Use “sight distance” options to adjust rocket sight. Calliope M26 T99 U-SH 405 Type 75 MLRS 15 cm Pz.W.42

User made custom sight grids are temporarily unavailable for the above listed vehicles.

The overpressure damage issue has been corrected that might have caused no damage to the crew when the vehicle is penetrated by a round of a large calibre with an explosives weight over 200 grams.

