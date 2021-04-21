Update 3.61 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update does a lot of bug fixes and it should be available on all platforms as of April 21st, 2021. The update is patch 1.61, but on PS5 it’s noted as version number 01.000.027. Both patches though should have the same function on all platforms.

Officially the patch is known as update 2.5.1.89 by Gaijin Entertainment. It does not appear as if this update gives the game any new content. That should happen in a future update.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

War Thunder Update 3.61 Patch Notes

The armour analysis menu now has the option to remember the last examined projectile when switching to another vehicle.

A bug has been fixed which allowed a ground vehicle with broken tracks to continue moving on its own if allied tow cables are attached.

Type 96 — a bug has been fixed which caused too lengthy machine gun repair time.

— a bug has been fixed which caused too lengthy machine gun repair time. T26E1-1, 9P149, 9P157-2 — overpressure damage has been corrected that previously caused a vehicle kill by damaging targeting drives located outside the combat compartment.

— overpressure damage has been corrected that previously caused a vehicle kill by damaging targeting drives located outside the combat compartment. Centurion Mk.5/1 — turret searchlight now appears less dirty than the rest of the surface.

— turret searchlight now appears less dirty than the rest of the surface. BMP-2M — a bug has been fixed making the default ammo belt unavailable in test drive when an HE belt is selected.

— a bug has been fixed making the default ammo belt unavailable in test drive when an HE belt is selected. A bug has been fixed which caused hit marks to appear on crew members.

A bug has been fixed which allowed flying through some of the skyscrapers in the “City” location.

A bug has been fixed where some cypress trees could not be forced over by tanks.

Locations “Frozen Pass”, “White Rock Fortress” and “Campania” now have corrected respawn points. Previously respawns might happen on hill slopes, in objects, or in the wrong direction.

A bug has been fixed in the Dynamic campaign where German and Italian aircraft might be chosen for Allies (report).

Flags in the info cards of Italian aviation and South African ground vehicles have been corrected.

A new class of ‘torpedo aircraft’ has been added to US and British aviation.

A bug has been corrected in the drop height for all torpedoes.

SB (all series), F4U-1D, F4U-4B — drop order for suspended bombs has been corrected.

— drop order for suspended bombs has been corrected. Tu-2 (all series) — the possibility of opening bomb bays with bombs on the outer pylons has been fixed.

— the possibility of opening bomb bays with bombs on the outer pylons has been fixed. A bug with disabling the sight stabilizer from the gunner’s view in helicopters has been fixed.

BO and SA series helicopters — camera position has been corrected.

and series helicopters — camera position has been corrected. Swordfish Mk1 & Mk2 — crew number in the info card has been corrected.

& — crew number in the info card has been corrected. А-129 international — “Prototype” has been added to the name in the game.

— “Prototype” has been added to the name in the game. B-17G, BF 110G-2 — turret angles have been corrected (report 1), (report 2).

— turret angles have been corrected (report 1), (report 2). Su-9, Su-11 — a bug has been fixed with the antenna remaining when the tail is damaged.

— a bug has been fixed with the antenna remaining when the tail is damaged. М50 aircraft gun — tracer round has been added to the ‘air target’ belt.

20mm Hispano (all versions) and 20mm AN Mk.2 and Mk.3 guns — overestimated spread has been corrected.

You can visit the official War Thunder website for more details on this patch. The game is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.