Update 3.63 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

On the PS4 version of War Thunder, this update is known as version 3.63. Officially though, this is update 2.5.1.111. This patch was released on all platforms on May 5th, 2021.

No new content has been added today as most of the update is fixing bugs and issues. Many vehicles in the game have had balance changes in order to make the gameplay experience better for all players.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

War Thunder Update 3.63 Patch Notes

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Ju 87G-2 — a bug has been fixed where the “Airbrake on/off” warning might be displayed.

Saab A32A — the ammo capacity for the Аkan М49 guns has been specified to 720 rounds (180 per gun) (report).

Saab-105G — a bug has been fixed where rockets might appear on the same pylon with suspended gun pods.

PBY-5 — bomb drop order has been specified.

Su-2 TSS, SM.91, B6N1, B6N2, B6N2a, Tu-2 (all series), TB-3 — the firing angles of turrets have been specified.

Yer-2 — the visual display of 50 and 100 kg bombs has been fixed in the suspended armament menu.

М129 grenade launcher — a bug has been fixed that prevented the grenade launcher from overheating (report).

NS-45 gun — dispersion under overheating has been corrected.

М4 gun — overheating time has been reduced.

— overheating time has been reduced. Sk.60b – a bug has been fixed that resulted in the overestimated parasitic drag for pylons with m56d and m49/56 rockets.

Ground vehicles model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

SU-85M — a bug has been fixed that allowed a driver’s hatch to be penetrated by an uncocked APHE shell.

M26A1 — the incorrect thickness for the internal part of the mantlet has been reduced from 203 mm to 25.4 mm.

Tiger II (10,5 KwK) — the position of the centre of gravity has been specified. Previously, the tank was slightly trimmed to the rear.

Sherman Vc (Italy) — the weight has been reduced from 37.1 to 35.3 tons. Previously, the weight was calculated with additional armour that was lacking in this model.

Type 16 — recoil length and impulse has been reduced (report).

Pz.35(t) — transmission operations have been specified. The reverse gear number has been increased to six. Now the tank can drive forward and backward at the same speed.

Ho-I, Chi-Nu, So-Ki, Ta-Se, Chi-Nu II, Ho-Ro — a bug has been fixed where the tank had combat speeds.

M3A3 Bradley — a bug has been fixed that prevented rocket type switching.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented rocket type switching. M3 Bradley, M3A3 Bradley, ADATS Bradley, XM8 — transmission operation has been specified, gear ratios have been corrected.

Naval fleet model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes

IJN Sendai — deck armour thickness has been corrected on the info card.

IJN Kako — depth charges have been removed from the x-ray mode.

— depth charges have been removed from the x-ray mode. The overestimated damage of the remote fuse charges for the Breda-Bofors type 107 40mm/70 gun and MEL58 40mm/70 gun has been corrected.

Other

Game interface navigation when using keyboard arrows and gamepad D-pad buttons has been improved.

A bug that caused the keyboard layout to no longer be displayed on the login screen has been corrected.

A bug that sometimes led to it being impossible to change the nation in the hangar after completing [Enduring Confrontation] missions has been fixed.

A bug that made it impossible to interrupt the animation of the player’s vehicle destruction replay while typing in the battle chat window has been fixed

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. War Thunder is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.