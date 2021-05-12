Update 3.64 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The update version number is 3.64 on the PS4, although it’s officially known as update 2.5.1.123. This update is available now for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game.

The update released today is mostly for bug fixes as no new content has been added. There have also been a number of changes to a number of factors regarding the vehicles of the game too. All of these changes have been made to make the game a better experience for all.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

War Thunder Update 3.64 Patch Notes

A bug has been fixed where a bomb might ‘stick’ to a ground vehicle when driving over it.

A bug has been fixed that prevented thermal imagers from seeing helicopters at distances over 5 kilometres.

A bug has been fixed that resulted in a low-poly x-ray view in spectator mode.

A bug has been fixed where some aircraft might demonstrate rocking wings in the hangar.

A bug has been fixed where any progress in the “Size doesn’t matter” trophy could not be achieved.

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

A-20G-25 — the ammo order has been corrected for the .50 Browning M2 machine guns. The M8 AP-I round has been added.

— the ammo order has been corrected for the .50 Browning M2 machine guns. The M8 AP-I round has been added. Saab J-35D, Saab J-32B — a bug has been fixed that prevented a canopy to rip off when passing the speed limit (report).

— a bug has been fixed that prevented a canopy to rip off when passing the speed limit (report). F-89 (all series) – the engine throttle display in the hangar has been corrected.

– the engine throttle display in the hangar has been corrected. J7W1 – pitch stability loss when the tail is damaged has been fixed, balance and controls at mid and high speed have been improved.

– pitch stability loss when the tail is damaged has been fixed, balance and controls at mid and high speed have been improved. F8U-2 – airbrake block and auto folding has been removed when flaps are in combat mode.

– airbrake block and auto folding has been removed when flaps are in combat mode. F-89B, F-89D, P.108A — the third-person view camera has been corrected to prevent the tail from occluding the sight.

— the third-person view camera has been corrected to prevent the tail from occluding the sight. Hawker Hurricane Mk.IV — a bug has been fixed that displayed 40mm Vickers S gunpods in the x-ray view when selecting a bomb preset.

— a bug has been fixed that displayed 40mm Vickers S gunpods in the x-ray view when selecting a bomb preset. Ka-29 — a bug with a missing ammo counter for the 2A42 gun in the HUD menu has been fixed.

— a bug with a missing ammo counter for the 2A42 gun in the HUD menu has been fixed. N-37D gun — overestimated dispersion in bursts has been corrected.

— overestimated dispersion in bursts has been corrected. Hispano Mk.II (1943) gun — a bug has been fixed that increased dispersion after the “New guns” modification has been purchased.

Ground vehicle model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Warrior — transmission operations have been specified, neutral turn capability has been added (report).

— transmission operations have been specified, neutral turn capability has been added (report). Olifant Mk.2 — the transmission gears number has been specified, the neutral turn issue has been solved (report).

— the transmission gears number has been specified, the neutral turn issue has been solved (report). Olifant Mk.1A — the neutral turn issue has been solved.

— the neutral turn issue has been solved. M901 — huge pivot radius issue due to lacking track blocking has been solved (report).

— huge pivot radius issue due to lacking track blocking has been solved (report). HSTV-L — the transmission gears number has been specified, overall dynamics have been improved. (report).

— the transmission gears number has been specified, overall dynamics have been improved. (report). ZSU-23-4 — overestimated gun breech durability has been corrected.

— overestimated gun breech durability has been corrected. FlaRakPz 1 — a bug has been fixed that prevented the tracking radar to operate simultaneously with the detection radar after a previous repair.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented the tracking radar to operate simultaneously with the detection radar after a previous repair. AMX-10RC — suspension position switch has been disabled when afloat on water.

— suspension position switch has been disabled when afloat on water. A bug has been fixed where the class of vehicles might be displayed incorrectly at long distances.

Fleet model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Pola, Trento — the angle of heel, while turning, has been reduced.

— the angle of heel, while turning, has been reduced. USS North Dakota (BB-29) — incorrect turn angles of the main calibre turrets have been corrected.

— incorrect turn angles of the main calibre turrets have been corrected. S-100 (1945) — the MG34 1934 machine guns have been replaced with MG15 1936 machine guns.

— the MG34 1934 machine guns have been replaced with MG15 1936 machine guns. IJN Settsu — the MG08 machine guns have been replaced with 6.5 mm 3rd Year Type machine guns.

— the MG08 machine guns have been replaced with 6.5 mm 3rd Year Type machine guns. USS Bennion (DD-662), USS Cowell (DD-547), Fletcher (DD-445), JDS Yūgure (DD-184) — the thickness of the armour belt has been increased from 13 mm to 19 mm.

— the thickness of the armour belt has been increased from 13 mm to 19 mm. Kanonenboot K-2 — 13.2mm 76 type93 machine guns have been replaced with 13.2 mm Hotchkiss machine guns.

— 13.2mm 76 type93 machine guns have been replaced with 13.2 mm Hotchkiss machine guns. USS Baltimore (CA-68) — displacement has been corrected.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. War Thunder is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.