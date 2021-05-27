Update 3.66 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

On PS4 the update number is 3.66, whereas the patch number on PS5 it’s 01.000.032. Officially though, the patch number is known as version 2.5.1.149 on PC and version 2.5.1.144 on consoles.

Despite all these different numbers, the patch should have the same function on all platforms. While no new major content has been added to the game today, you can expect to see many bug fixes. The developer has also altered the specs for some of the vehicles in the game too.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

War Thunder Update 3.66 Patch Notes

“Cancel” button function has been improved. If a session is not complete yet, the “Cancel” button will immediately cancel the queue.

A bug has been fixed that caused the bomb sight to bind to a point when rockets are selected in the weapon selection menu.

A bug has been fixed that prevents wheeled vehicles from moving the steering when the engine is turned off.

A bug has been fixed that changed the firing sound on helicopters by activating the option of changing the rate of fire for those helicopters that don’t have it equipped.

Error in hit sounds for the M919 and M791 rounds have been fixed.

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

F-104S / F-104G — the incorrect operation of the ballistic calculator in some cases has been fixed.

— the incorrect operation of the ballistic calculator in some cases has been fixed. F6F-5, F6F-5N — radar cone has been corrected to 7.5 degrees.

— radar cone has been corrected to 7.5 degrees. Yak-38, Yak-38M —a bug has been fixed with the UPK-23-250 gun pods being designated as “High caliber guns” instead of “Additional guns”.

—a bug has been fixed with the UPK-23-250 gun pods being designated as “High caliber guns” instead of “Additional guns”. Harrier GR.1 — the display of the gun has been fixed for some weapon presets in x-ray mode.

— the display of the gun has been fixed for some weapon presets in x-ray mode. A bug has been fixed on some bombers that prevented a turret aiming past the tail, trying to arc it instead. Changes implemented for: Blenheim Mk.IV Beaufighter (all series) Ju 87 (all series) Tu-2 (all series) Su-2 (all series) B6N (all series).



Ground vehicles model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Begleitpanzer 57, T32, T32E1, T95 – a bug has been fixed that prevented a part of the ammo rack from exploding, even if those parts were destroyed (“blackened”).

– a bug has been fixed that prevented a part of the ammo rack from exploding, even if those parts were destroyed (“blackened”). Jagdpanther, Bfw. Jagdpanther – sight magnification has been reduced from x10 to x5.

Fleets model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Prinz Eugen — missing tip of the right side torpedo launcher at the stern has been fixed.

— missing tip of the right side torpedo launcher at the stern has been fixed. Comandante Margottini — all-round aiming has been added to the third main calibre turret.

— all-round aiming has been added to the third main calibre turret. IJN Kuma — depth charges have been removed from the x-ray view of the torpedo preset.

— depth charges have been removed from the x-ray view of the torpedo preset. USS North Dakota — aiming limits of the 127mm guns on the ship sides have been fixed.

— aiming limits of the 127mm guns on the ship sides have been fixed. HMS Enterprise — traverse aiming limits of the main calibre turrets have been fixed in order to not fire through the superstructure.

— traverse aiming limits of the main calibre turrets have been fixed in order to not fire through the superstructure. Kirov, Voroshilov — armour thickness on the roof of the conning tower has been fixed.

You can visit the game’s official website if you want to know more details on this update. War Thunder is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.