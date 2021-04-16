Update 2.07 have arrived for Warface, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Maintenance for this update lasted three hours, but it looks like it’s finished now. With maintenance ending, you should see this patch be implemented on all platforms that Warface is on.

On PS4 the update patch is 2.07 and it should be available now. There does not appear to be any new content added to this update. The new patch is to simply fix bugs and other issues that gamers had been having.

You can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

Warface Update 2.07 Patch Notes

Fixed a network error with loading into Ranked Matches, due to which some players could be kicked to the main menu;

Improved client stability and fixed bugs that caused game crashes;

Fixed the description of the Tactical Crossbow;

Fixed bugs that caused shader problems (for example, gray hair of the “Gorgon” squad);

Fixed the images of the Pantheon Galil AR and the Pantheon H&K MP7, now additional weapon elements do not interfere with aiming;

Fixed a bug due to which the player model appeared in the weapon camo purchase screen after buying Warface Dollars;

Training messages in the shooting range are now fully displayed;

Fixed a tooltip error in the tutorial inside the Safe House;

Fixed the tooltips of weapon charms and skins, now all information fits into the screen;

Fixed a bug due to which a weapon charm or a skin could not be removed from a weapon;

Added a new achievement “Hard Rock Survivor”;

Fixed icons of the achievements of the “Hard Rock” series, their background is now transparent;

Fixed a bug due to which the wrong rank of the player could be displayed;

Fixed a bug due to which the hit damage could be registered incorrectly;

Fixed the progression screen display.

Warface is available now to play on the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. You can visit the official website now for more details about this patch.