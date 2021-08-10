Warframe: How to Farm for Nyx Prime

Nyx Prime was released alongside Rhino Prime once again from the Prime Vault on August 10. She uses her psychic powers to take control of the battlefield, making her very useful when it comes to crowd control.

Farming Nyx Prime

While she was technically not unvaulted, the relics required that have been released have made farming her and her signature weapons a lot less of a headache. Follow this guide to know which relics to be on the lookout for as well as what materials to have to craft each one.

The following relics are unvaulted, so they aren’t exclusive to Empyrean rewards:

Lith B4

Nyx Prime Blueprint (Common)

Scindo Prime Blueprint (Uncommon)

Meso N6

Hikou Prime Pouch (Common)

Scindo Prime Handle (Uncommon)

Nyx Prime Neuroptics Blueprint (Rare)

Neo R1

Hikou Prime Blueprint (Common)

Nyx Prime Chassis Blueprint (Uncommon)

Axi S3

Hikou Prime Stars (Common)

Nyx Prime Systems Blueprint (Uncommon)

Scindo Prime Blade (Rare)

The following relics are only obtainable via Empyrean cache rewards:

Lith C7 – Venus, Saturn, and Neptune Proxima regions

Hikou Prime Pouch (Common)

Nyx Prime Systems Blueprint (Uncommon)

Scindo Prime Blueprint (Uncommon)

Meso N11 – Earth, Venus, and Neptune Proxima regions

Scindo Prime Handle (Common)

Nyx Prime Neuroptics Blueprint (Rare)

Neo V9 – Veil Proxima region

Nyx Prime Blueprint (Common)

Axi S8 – Pluto, and Veil (Corpus) proxima regions

Hikou Prime Blueprint (Common)

Nyx Prime Chassis Blueprint (Uncommon)

Scindo Prime Blade (Rare)

Nyx Prime Build Requirements

Nyx Prime Neuroptics

15,000 Credits

150 Alloy Plate

2 Neural Sensors

1,000 Salvage

750 Rubedo

Nyx Prime Chassis

15,000 Credits

3 Gallium

1,000 Nano Spores

400 Rubedo

Nyx Prime Systems

15,000 Credits

3 Control Modules

1 Orokin Cell

1,000 Salvage

500 Circuits

Nyx Prime

Fully built Neuroptics, Chassis, and Systems

1 Orokin Cell

Nyx Prime’s required components aren’t all too hard to acquire if you are actively farming for her relics. The only ones that may be scarce in your inventory are Neural Sensors, Gallium, and Orokin Cells.

Neural Sensors can be found by defeating Alad V on Themisto, Jupiter. Alternatively, playing the Kuva Survival Node, Taveuni in the Kuva Fortress is a solid place to do so. My ideal method of farming Neural Sensors is to run Requiem Relic missions so I can passively earn Void Traces to refine Relics to radiant. Since all Requiem Relic missions take place in the Kuva Fortress, it’ll increase your chances of acquiring Neural Sensors.

Gallium is considered a rare resource, but is quite easy to come by if you stick around in an Ophelia Survival mission on Uranus. That node is the gold mine for some of the less common resources in Warframe.

Finally, in terms of Orokin Cells, farm Sargas Ruk on Tethys, Saturn or run some survival missions in Ceres. Luckily, you do not need to use too many to build Nyx Prime. Building her signature Scindo Prime and Hikou Prime is a much different story.

Should you not want to farm for Nyx Prime, you can always purchase her via the Prime Vault program through your specific platform.