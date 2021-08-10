Warframe: How to Farm for Rhino Prime

Rhino Prime has been unvaulted as of August 10, meaning he is now able to be acquired once more. The OG tank of Warframe can be purchased via the Prime Vault program or farmed through in-game methods.

Farming Rhino Prime

If you wish to take the free-to-play route, follow this guide. The following relics are needed to have a chance of acquiring Rhino Prime, along with his signature weapons— the Boltor Prime and Ankyros Prime.

Neo R1

Ankyros Prime Gauntlet (Common)

Boltor Prime Receiver (Uncommon)

Rhino Prime Blueprint (Rare)

Lith B4

Ankyros Prime Blueprint (Common)

Rhino Prime Neuroptics Blueprint (Uncommon)

Boltor Prime Blueprint (Rare)

Meso N6

Boltor Prime Barrel (Common)

Rhino Prime Chassis Blueprint (Uncommon)

Axi S3

Boltor Prime Stock (Common)

Rhino Prime Systems Blueprint (Common)

Ankyros Prime Blade (Uncommon)

Rhino Prime Build Requirements

Once you have all the needed parts, you will need the following resources to craft each part.

Rhino Prime Neuroptics

15,000 Credits

150 Alloy Plate

2 Neural Sensors

150 Polymer Bundle

750 Rubedo

Rhino Prime Chassis

15,000 Credits

3 Morphics

1,000 Ferrite

400 Plastids

Rhino Prime Systems

3 Control Modules

1 Morphic

500 Ferrite

500 Plastids

Rhino Prime

25,000 Credits

Fully built Neuroptics, Chassis, and Systems

3 Orokin Cells

Each part of Rhino Prime takes 12 hours to fully craft, with the final product taking another 72 hours to do so.

Most of the materials for Rhino Prime are things you would have acquired passively in your progression of the game, with the exception of Neural Sensors, Orokin Cells, and possibly some Plastids and Polymer Bundle.

To reliably farm Neural Sensors, you can farm Alad V on Themisto, Jupiter, or run Taveuni in the Kuva Fortress. Alad V is recommended for players who aren’t that well-equipped in the game, while the Kuva Fortress route is for players with stronger gear.

Orokin Cells can be obtained by farming Sargas Ruk at Tethys, Saturn. If his invulnerable phases are annoying and tedious, you can alternatively run Gabii or Draco on Ceres.

Finally, while you may have some Plastids or Polymer Bundle in your inventory, they are a resource that aren’t as plentiful as something like Ferrite or Rubedo. The best spot for farming these materials is on Ophelia, Uranus. It’s a rather popular node because the enemy spawns are plentiful, plus the drop tables in this particular sector have very valuable items apart from the aforementioned Plastids and Polymer Bundle.

Relic farming tips:

For Lith and Meso relics, try speedrunning and farming the Hepit node in the Void. It’s a simple capture mission and the mission has a really high chance of rewarding you with a relic of those tiers. You can farm Neo and Meso relics quite reliably in the Ukko node in the same area using the same technique of speedrunning.

For consistent Axi and Neo relics, play Mot in the Void. Every 5 minute reward guarantees a relic of those tiers. Keep in mind that this node does contain stronger enemies compared to the other two nodes.

If you wish to instantly acquire Rhino Prime and his signature weapons, you can do so via your platform’s shop.