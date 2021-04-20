Warframe: How to Get Dex Sybaris for Free

In order to celebrate their 8 Year Anniversary, Warframe launched a campaign where they give away free goodies, including the weapon Dex Sybaris and a free weapon slot. Alongside it, Excalibur Dex is also part of the deal, making it worthwhile to log into the game just for these alone. Rest assured though that they do have much more currently going on, and for the following weeks, so read below what exactly is waiting for you inside Warframe this month.

How to get Dex Sybaris for free in Warframe

As long as you log in during the specific time frames, you are rewarded respectively with the current week’s items. They’ve split all of the rewards into weekly giveaways, so everyone has an incentive of getting into Warframe just to claim them. Playing the game with your new items and looks is of course the real deal here, with every item being of Dex-themed. This week, you can get your hands on Dex Sybaris and Excalibur Dex, starting the event quite nicely. The remainder of the rewards are listed below:

Week #1 Alert: April 19 at 2 p.m. ET to April 26 at 2 p.m. ET

Rewards: Excalibur Dex Skin, Dex Sybaris and Weapon Slot

Credit Booster Weekend: April 23 at 2 p.m. ET to April 26 at 2 p.m. ET

—

Week #2 Alert: April 26 at 2 p.m. ET to May 3 at 2 p.m. ET

Rewards: Dex Nouchali Syandana, Dex Dakra and Weapon Slot

Affinity Booster Weekend: April 30 at 2 p.m. ET to May 3 at 2 p.m. ET

—

Week #3 Alert: May 3 at 2 p.m. ET to May 10 at 2 p.m. ET

Rewards: Liset Dex Skin, Dex Furis and Weapon Slot

Credit Booster Weekend: May 7 at 2 p.m. ET to May 10 at 2 p.m. ET

—

Week #4 Alert: May 10 at 2 p.m. ET to May 17 at 2 p.m. ET

Rewards: Dex Raksaka Armor, Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph, Excalibur Dex Noggle

Affinity Booster Weekend: May 14 at 2 p.m. ET to May 17 at 2 p.m. ET

The Rhino Dex Skin is also available to get during this time frame, with only requirement being to log in before May 17, when the event ends. That’s two free skins and a weapon in just the first day of the event, so kudos to Warframe for being that generous, as always of course.

