Warframe: How to Get Excalibur Dex Skin

The 8 Year Anniversary event is taking the spotlight right now in Warframe, with loads of goodies being given away, including a free Excalibur Dex Skin. Not to mention the way to obtain it is literally effortless, and the specific skin isn’t even the only reward you get during the event time frame. Dex Sybaris and a weapon slot are also part of this offer, so read below how you can get your hands on these free items.

How to get Excalibur Dex Skin for free in Warframe

Just by logging into Warframe during the event period, you are able to claim all of the great rewards they offer to players for free. They’ve split those items into weekly rewards, so you have a reason to jump into the popular action game every week. Starting off this spectacular event, you can now get the Excalibur Dex skin and the Dex Sybaris that accompanies it, together with a free weapon slot. This alone makes logging in to the game worthwhile, even if you are not planning on playing at the moment. The following weeks contain equally good rewards, which are listed right below:

Week #1 Alert: April 19 at 2 p.m. ET to April 26 at 2 p.m. ET

Rewards: Excalibur Dex Skin, Dex Sybaris and Weapon Slot

Credit Booster Weekend: April 23 at 2 p.m. ET to April 26 at 2 p.m. ET

—

Week #2 Alert: April 26 at 2 p.m. ET to May 3 at 2 p.m. ET

Rewards: Dex Nouchali Syandana, Dex Dakra and Weapon Slot

Affinity Booster Weekend: April 30 at 2 p.m. ET to May 3 at 2 p.m. ET

—

Week #3 Alert: May 3 at 2 p.m. ET to May 10 at 2 p.m. ET

Rewards: Liset Dex Skin, Dex Furis and Weapon Slot

Credit Booster Weekend: May 7 at 2 p.m. ET to May 10 at 2 p.m. ET

—

Week #4 Alert: May 10 at 2 p.m. ET to May 17 at 2 p.m. ET

Rewards: Dex Raksaka Armor, Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph, Excalibur Dex Noggle

Affinity Booster Weekend: May 14 at 2 p.m. ET to May 17 at 2 p.m. ET

Additionally, don’t forget that a free Rhino Dex Skin is also given away at any time you log in until May 17, so that’s a bonus.

- This article was updated on:April 20th, 2021