Warframe: How to Get Foxglove Syandana For Free

Warframe continues its generosity with a now free-to-claim gift in the form of a cosmetic item, namely the Foxglove Syandana and a couple of other goodies alongside it. The 8 years Anniversary is going strong with a lot of free gifts for everyone to earn, including a free Rhino Dex Skin and other Dex-themed items, as long as you participate in their week-long event. Check below to see how you can now get your free code for a Foxglove Syandana.
How to claim your free code for Foxglove Syandana in Warframe
First of, we need to mention that this giveaway is in collaboration with SteelSeries, who you actually also need to visit to get your code. Head over to this link right here, and simply click on the big “GET KEY” button showed at the beginning of the page. Additionally, SteelSeries provided some extra info about the giveaway and details about the remainder of the rewards you can get during the event period, so here is the message they left:
Foxglove Syandana Giveaway
“Warframe’s newest patch is here…
Grab your Foxglove Syandana & Booster Pack and get back into the action!”
*This giveaway page is to claim a key on PC. Looking for a key on a different platform? Visit the right page here: Xbox, PlayStation, Switch.
Your Foxglove Syandana & Booster Pack includes:
- Foxglove Syandana
- 200k Credits
- 3-Day Affinity Booster
- 3-Day Resource Booster
*This code is only valid on PC. You must have a valid Warframe account in order to redeem this free offer. Codes are valid until May 31, 2021. Codes are limited to a one-time use per account.
Other Event Rewards
Connect with your fellow Tenno and celebrate 8 years of Warframe! Log in to Warframe receive the new Rhino Dex Skin, plus complete weekly Alerts to earn Rewards from previous Anniversary celebrations.
Week #1 Alerts
- Excalibur Dex Skin
- Dex Sybaris
- Weapon Slot
Week #2 Alerts
- Dex Nouchali Syandana
- Dex Dakra
- Weapon Slot
Week #3 Alerts
- Liset Dex Skin
- Dex Furis
- Weapon Slot
Week #4 Alerts
- Dex Raksaka Armor
- Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph
- Excalibur Dex Noggle
About Warframe:
They were called Tenno. Warriors of blade and gun: masters of the Warframe armor. Those that survived the old war were left drifting among the ruins. Now they are needed once more.
- Visit the Warframe site and enter your code to unlock the items on your account.
Warframe is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.