Warframe: Nora’s Choice Week 2 Challenges

Nightwave is Warframe’s rendition of what a battle pass is. There are reward tiers after collecting different thresholds of XP. In most games with a battle pass system, you can earn rewards in the pass by simply playing the game and passively earning more unlocks. However, in Warframe’s case, players must complete the presented challenges (or Acts) which have different XP values, or rep to progress.

You can unlock a new reward tier every 10,000 reputation earned. Challenges reset every week, allowing for further progression. Here are this week’s challenges (Aug. 8 – 15) and tips how to clear them:

Weekly

Earth Fisher – Catch 6 Rare Fish in the Plains of Eidolon

Eximus Eliminator – Kill 30 Eximus

Jailer – Complete 3 Capture missions

Saboteur – Complete 3 Sabotage missions

Sanctuary Researcher – Complete 5 Scans for Cephalon Simaris

Elite Weekly

Elite Test Subject – Complete 8 Zones of Elite Sanctuary Onslaught

Eximus Executioner – Kill 100 Eximus

How to complete each Weekly Act:

Earth Fisher

You can find the Plains of Eidolon on Earth. From there, you can partake on a free roam mission. I recommend playing solo to prevent other players from possibly interrupting your session. The rare fish in the PoE are Murkrays, Norgs, Cuthols, and Glappids. Keep in mind that you do need their specific bait to spawn them in.

I also recommend to fish for Murkray as they have the easiest bait to make. You’ll have to be rank 4 (Surah) with the Ostron to acquire the bait blueprint. Luckily, you do not have to worry about the time of day in the Plains to specifically seek them out. Use the Lanzo or Ebisu fishing spears on them. Other spears will only poke them and prompt them to run away. Also, unless you have really good eyes, bring some luminous dye or the Oxylus sentinel with the Scan Aquatic Lifeforms precept mod.

Ideal Warframes to use for this challenge are Loki, Ash, or Ivara for invisibility purposes. It prevents nearby Grineer from being aggroed and ruining your fishing session. Unless you are fine with dealing with some ads in your way, use Volt. His passive accumulates a bit more firepower per shot, and this transfers to fishing spears. This guarantees that you’ll catch a fish even when not using the recommended ones.

Go all the way south of Hillside Ruin to this body of water for the best Murkray fishing spot.

Eximus Eliminator and Eximus Executioner

Eximus units in Warframe are the beefed up variants of normal enemies. You can tell who they are based on the red outlines they sport, or the different abilities they have. They might drain your energy if they are within a certain distance from you, blast out walls of fire, create a protective ice barrier for their allies, or inflict you with a shock or toxic debuff.

Playing the game passively should eventually unlock both of these Acts. However, if you want to get them done quicker, I’d recommend playing in the higher level mission nodes, namely endless survival missions. Alternatively, you could also wait to see if there is an Eximus Stronghold sortie mission.

Sanctuary Researcher

To complete this act, you will need the Synthesis Scanner item. This can be acquired via any Relay by visiting Cephalon Simaris. These are different from the Codex Scanners because these can also scan his daily targets.

The difference between a normal enemy and Simaris’ target is that they will have a similar look to eximus units, except they’ll be shrouded in a bold blue outline. They’ll also be dramatically more tanky and annoying than your typical enemy unit. Synthesis Targets tend to be less hostile, but are more prone to running away and leaving traps.

Cephalon Simaris has an additional gear item, called the Kinetic Siphon Trap, which completely immobilizes a Synthesis Target and suspends them in the air for a few seconds. This is useful when dealing with hordes of enemies in the way or a smaller target. In order to get a full scan on one target, you’ll have to scan the dots on the target’s body. Upon completion, the enemy will start to disintegrate into orange pixels, giving you reputation points with Cephalon Simaris. Do this 5 times with his specific daily targets. You can also get this challenge done if a friend has a different target. A capture for a target counts for all players in the current game session.

Elite Test Subject

Elite Sanctuary Onslaught is the normal Sanctuary Onslaught but much more challenging. You aren’t allowed to spam certain abilities within a certain time or else they’re locked for a set duration. Enemies also spawn at higher levels, and map rotations are set for each run. This challenge does not have to be completed in one playthrough, though to get it out of the way faster and maximize rewards, it’s best if you try. The best frames to go into this are a strong Reactive Storm Baruuk, a Saryn equipped with range and strength, a Capacitance Volt, Maim Equinox, or a Peacemaker Mesa. The name of the game is to go with a frame with high-level nuke potential.

The other Acts in this week’s Nightwave are straightforward. Stick around for next week’s reset for more guides on those challenges.