Warframe: Nora’s Choice Week 6 Challenges

Here comes the weekly reset in Warframe. With it comes Teshin’s restocked rare finds but also Nora Night’s challenges in Nightwave. She will also have new things in her inventory that you can purchase with Nightwave Creds. Here are this week’s challenges.

Weekly

Conservationist – Complete 6 different Perfect Animal Captures in Orb Vallis

Earth Bounty Hunter – Complete 5 different Bounties in the Plains of Eidolon

Protector – Complete 3 Mobile Defense missions

Rescuer – Complete 3 Rescue missions

Sortie Specialist – Complete 1 Sortie

Elite Weekly

Cold Steel – Kill 1,000 enemies on The Steel Path

Sortie Expert – Complete 3 Sorties

How to complete the harder Weekly Acts

Conservationist

This one is the only tough challenge of this week. Perfect Animal Captures require a lot of patience, good map awareness, and good sight. First of all, you’re going to need a Tranq Rifle which can be purchased from The Biz at Fortuna or Son from the Necralisk. Luckily, these items have infinite uses, so once you buy one, you never need to buy it again.

Next, stock up on Echo-Lures. For the sake of this challenge, buy them from The Biz in Fortuna. He will provide wares in his shop for animals native to the Orb Vallis. Make sure to equip all these conservation items in your gear wheel though, specifically the Tranq Rifle.

Next, you do not have to follow this step, but it makes animal conservation go much more smoothly. Use Loki or Ivara (Primes or normal variants do not matter) and build them specifically for duration. For this guide, I’ll be using Loki since his strategy is a one-button deal. Here is a sample build you can use for this challenge:

He is built specifically with duration in mind, since you want to maximize the time you’re invisible. I also applied a Hushed Invisibility mod in this build so that it silences the Tranq gun. Silencing the Tranq shots will not startle any animals or nearby Corpus enemies if you accidentally miss a shot.

The best animals to look out for are Virminks, Kubrodons, and Pobbers. If you are feeling bold, you can try to seek out the others, but these three species in particular do not have some gimmick to take into consideration. To lure these specific creatures out, you’ll have to use your Tranq Rifle, then in the auxiliary menus, equip the Echo-Lure that corresponds with the specific animal you’re looking for. It’ll show you where they left their tracks.

Follow the usual steps you’d take for animal conservation, but this challenge requires you to perform five Perfect Captures.

This means that the animal has to be caught unharmed, startled, and unalerted. This is why Loki is my personal best choice. Once you lure out the animal using the Echo-Lure, go invisible and scope out the area from high ground. Use your Tranq’s scope feature to locate the animal, then shoot it with the dart.

For Virminks and Kubrodons, you’ll need to shoot them a few times to sedate them. Be quick, though. Sometimes, hitting them with one will prompt them to run away. If you do manage to capture them as they become alerted and running, the capture may no longer be a perfect one.

You can learn more about animal conservation in Warframe by clicking here.

Overall, this week’s challenges are very straightforward, though some do require significant progression in the game. The only one that may prove to be difficult is the Conservationist Act.

Check more on upcoming Warframe content like news, builds, and other guides by clicking here.