Update 1.97 and 1.98 have arrived for Warframe, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update is officially known as ‘PSN Call of the Tempestarii: Hotfix #1’ and it’s being treated like a real update. If you need this hotfix, you’ll have to quit Warframe and ‘check for update’ on your console to receive this new patch.

On PS4 this update is known as patch 1.97 and 1.98 depending on where you live. On PS5 it should show up as ‘Version: 01.006.000’. Despite the different names, the update should have the same function on all PlayStation consoles.

You can read the new patch notes posted down below.

Warframe Update 1.97 and 1.98 Patch Notes

Changes:

Lensflare on the Tempestarii Railjack Skin will now update when hovering over customizations.

Crewship Health Bars now disappear once a given Crewship is in the destruction phase so you know when to stop shooting.

Fixes:

Fixed a crash when returning to the Orbiter after extracting from a mission with a bad network connection.

Fixed a crash that could occur at the start of phase 1 of the Call of the Tempestarii Quest.

Fixed a crash that could occur during the 2nd phase of the Call of the Tempestarii Quest.

Fixed a crash when attempting to launch a Solo/Quest mission from the Railjack Star Chart while playing as a Client (in this case the Client had completed a regular Railjack node then decided to play a Call of the Tempestarii mission).

Fixed a crash related to a Cy Transmission.

Fixed a crash when Client attempts to load a solo-quest mission (Call of the Tempestarii) while playing a mission on another player’s Railjack.

Fixed a functionality loss when Exiting the Railjack as a cinematic is playing during Call of the Tempestarii Quest.

Fixed a massive hitch when selecting ‘Begin’ on Call of the Tempestarii in the Codex before completing the Deadlock Protocol.

Fixed Kuva Larvlings killed by Sevagoth’s Shadow resulting in a Kuva Lich who has no Weaknesses, Resistances, Immunities or Weapon bonus due to the Shadow being the progenitor. We’re working on fixing accounts that Vanquished the “broken” Kuva Lich, thus giving themselves an invalid Kuva weapon.

Fixed items picked up by Sevagoth’s Shadow being duplicated whenever you switch to him.

Fixed Clients getting a black screen after attempting to enter the Corpus Freightlinker.

Fixed FX spam in Void Storms (potentially).

Fixed mouth animation discrepancies in the Call of the Tempestarii completion screen due to Railjack Crew member Transmissions occurring.

Fixed localization text for launching Countermeasures during the Call of the Tempestarii Quest. It now shows the correct input binding (Ordnance) instead of (Secondary Fire).

Fixed issues with locked doors and hacking panels in the Corpus Railjack Spy vaults during the Call of the Tempestarii Quest.

Fixed inability to see squad member’s Void Storm Reactant count when using a Necramech or K-Drive.

Fixed an issue with Component Stat changes reverting when opening the Railjack Mod Configs.

Fixed some Crew weapon skin choices not saving.

Fixed Railjack Shield HUD bar sometimes appearing black.

Fixed floating Kuva Lich heads appearing near the end of the Call of the Tempestarii Quest.

Fixed Nautilus Sentinel Mask and Tail not respecting chosen Energy color.

Fixed the Call of the Tempestarii Railjack Skin not taking chosen Energy color.

Fixed Void Sinks dealing radial damage when enemies touched them instead of dealing damage just to them in the Railjack.

Fixed Sevagoth not going into Shadow form after death if Sevagoth previously died in Archwing.

Fixed missing firing FX for Grineer Crewship weapons.

Fixed boarders showing up at the Dry Dock after aborting an Orphix mission.

Fixed Revenant’s Danse Macabre ability loop sound staying active when Client aborts mission while ability is active.

Fixed Revenant’s Danse Macabre ability ending sound playing when entering the Pause Menu while ability is active.

Fixed missing collision on Excavators.

Fixed a rare script error that could happen on Host if they quit the game while streaming into a new mission.

Fixed a script error when casting Seeker Volley on the Railjack,

Fixed a script crash if players return to the Dojo just as another Railjack mission is starting and while streaming into the mission.

Fixed a script error when starting a Void Storm mission that’s just about to expire.

Fixed a script error when entering a Railjack Turret.

