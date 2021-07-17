Update 2.01 has arrived for Warframe, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It’s Tennocon 2021 today and a new update has now arrived for Warframe on all platforms. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the patch version should be 2.01 in the US and 2.00 for EU. In terms of file size, I had to download 408.9 MB of data for this new hotfix. The PS5 version number is 01.009.000.

This patch is hotfix number four for the recently released Sister of Parvos update. While the hotfix does not include new content, there are weapon changes and a ton of bug fixes added to the game. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Warframe Update 2.01 Patch Notes (01.009.000 on PS5)

Weapon Changes:

Reverted the Melee Follow Through changes that unintentionally went out in 30.5. This was an experimental change we tried out in development, but it should have been reverted before release. https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1271197-numerous-melee-weapon-classes-recieved-undocumented-follow-through-nerfs/page/3/?tab=comments#comment-12216792

Added 60% fall off to the Tenet Tetra Alt Fire area-of-effect as intended.

Normalized the Kuva Grattler Arch Gun stats with Heavy Weapon as intended and exposed said stats in the Arsenal: Impact Damage from 100 to 50 Area-of-effect Damage from 205 to 155

Removed Headshot Damage bonus on the Tenet Agendus projectile.

Changes:

Favourited friends now move to the top of the invite screen!

Updated Yareli’s Sea Snares description to include the increase of 5 water globules.

Fixes:

Fixed accounts being unable to login if they had more than 1 vendor purchases with cooldowns expiring in the same login.

Fixed functionality loss when clicking through Ergo Glast’s Tenet Offerings too quickly.

Fixed Hounds giving only 100 Mastery per level instead of 200 Mastery per level.

Fixed a Traded Sister (therefore Converted) not starting at the expecting Star Chart node.

Fixed Specters/Hounds not needing to be killed if a Host migration occured at the start of a Sister showdown Railjack mission.

Fixed the “Eliminate the Target” objective not updating after you’ve Vanquished or Converted your Kuva Lich until you kill a Thrall.

Fixed receiving unsellable duplicates of Sister Ephemeras that created Inventory clutter with no way to remove. In a future Hotfix Sister Ephemera duplicates will be removed from Inventories – Spring cleaning!

Fixed Grineer Arc Traps not dealing damage when Yareli is on Merulina.

Fixed Mods or Energy pickups being Vacuumed not being picked up if Yareli’s Merulina was cast at a precise moment.

Fixed inability to start a K-Drive race while on Yareli’s Merulina.

Fixed Transferring to the Operator while standing beside Volt’s Electric Shield resulting in auto picking up the Shield.

Fixed Kuva Lich/Sister Vanquished rewards lingering in the End of Mission screen for missions played after the successful showdown.

Fixed inability to Chat Link Corrupted Holokeys.

Fixed the Hexis Left Arm Plate not aligning properly on Gara Prime.

Fixed another case of the new Syndicate Emotes looking weird on Operators.

Fixed “Available Sessions” window showing Legendary Rank 1 players as MR31.

Fixed Hovering over a player that is Mastery Rank Legendary 1 in the Trade screen stating Mastery Rank 31.

Fixed Railjack Crew members playing erroneous transmissions.

Fixed the Falcor quick throw losing velocity when hitting anything.

Fixed friendly AI not being able to use the Tenet Envoy.

Fixed the Tenet Grigori’s disc not being destroyed on client.

Fixed issues with Yareli’s Noggle missing some attachments.

Fixed Venari being unable to Heal players properly.

Fixed Corpus Security Nodes having too much health after a Host Migration.

Fixed the Railjack ‘Kill Commander’ objective not updating after being killed.

Fixed the Kompressa’s disarmed model being the Stug.

Fixed an issue with K-Drive stats showing red when it should in-fact show green as a positive change (Jump Charge).

Fixed inability to change The Arbiters of Hexis Chest Plate Energy colours.

Fixed certain Glyphs not tinting with player UI themes in the Squad icon menu.

Fixed the opened Map disappearing quickly after opening it in Captura.

Fixed a script error when casting Khora’s Venari ability.

Fixed a script error when using the Archwing Slingshot.

Fixed the Foundry trying to start or claim jobs twice even though you only pressed the button once.

Fixed Yareli getting knocked off Merulina even when Primed Sure Footed is equipped.

If you want to check out more of the patch notes, you can visit the game’s official website. Warframe is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.