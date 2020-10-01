It’s time for the next round of Tennogen in Warframe, and the Update 29.2.1 patch notes have everything coming in Tennogen Round 19 – Part 1. These new community-created skins are available on Steam, though the update does come with a couple small tweaks and a handful of bugfixes.

Warframe Update 29.2.1 Patch Notes: Tennogen Round 19 – Part 1

There are six new warframe skins, a helmet for Titania, an operator visor, three syandanas, three weapon skins, a landing craft skin for the Mantis, and a new chest piece. Additionally, a message has been added to warn players still using DX10 that the API is soon to be phased out, and a handful of bugfixes. Remember: Tennogen skins cost actual money, and cannot be bought with Platinum, so if any of them tickle your fancy you’ll need to buy them directly through Steam.

Warframe Update 29.2.1 Patch Notes

WARFRAME SKINS

WARFRAME HELMETS

OPERATOR COSMETICS

WARFRAME SYANDANAS

WEAPON SKINS

LANDING CRAFT

CHEST ARMOR

Changes:

For those of you using DX10, the launcher will now remind you that we’re phasing DX10 out in the near future. Friendly informative reminder: https://www.warframe.com/specs2021

Removed the Gas Status Effect from the Deimos Jugulus shooting bone glaives. The Gas Status Effect was unintended – should only be administering Slash.



Fixes:

Fixes towards a crash that could occur in a Survival mission when choosing to return to the Orbiter.

Fixed an issue where the “swap polarity” functionality would be broken on weapons that had only ever done no-op Polarizations.

Fixed the Quassus leaving you “unarmed” after using heavy attacks.

Fixed a section in the Ustara Crater within the Orb Vallis that resulted in your Warframe turning invisible, the minimap changing, and enemies not attacking you.

Fixed a spot in the Grineer Sealab tileset where enemies struggled to jump down a hole as a team, which resulted in AFK farming.

More fixes towards Look Link issues and diorama issues with the new Companions (mismatching tails, for example).

Fixed the Oscira Bow Skin not applying correctly to the Kuva Bramma.

Fixed missing Standing icon when viewing the eidolon Hunt Bounty with Konzu.

Fixed screens overlapping when purchasing a Glyph.

Fixed a script error when offering an Eidolon Shard during a Teralyst Hunt Bounty.

Fixed a script error when a Ghoul Devourer attempts to grapple you.

Fixed a script error when the Treasurer spawns.

Fixed a script error when throwing a Shock Spear in a Free Roam transition (Elevator, etc).

Fixed a script error when casting Ember’s Immolation ability.

Fixed a script error when casting Nyx’s Psychic Bolts ability.

Missed Change: