Warframe Update 29.2.1 Patch Notes

It’s time for the next round of Tennogen in Warframe, and the Update 29.2.1 patch notes have everything coming in Tennogen Round 19 – Part 1. These new community-created skins are available on Steam, though the update does come with a couple small tweaks and a handful of bugfixes.
There are six new warframe skins, a helmet for Titania, an operator visor, three syandanas, three weapon skins, a landing craft skin for the Mantis, and a new chest piece. Additionally, a message has been added to warn players still using DX10 that the API is soon to be phased out, and a handful of bugfixes. Remember: Tennogen skins cost actual money, and cannot be bought with Platinum, so if any of them tickle your fancy you’ll need to buy them directly through Steam.
WARFRAME SKINS
- Gauss Agito Skin by Rekkou
- Gauss Graxx Skin by Faven
- Hildryn Sigrun Skin by malaya, Jadie, and Awk’Q-Luz
- Zephyr Blade of the Lotus Skin by BeastBuster
- Mag Corpra Skin by FrellingHazmot
- Mirage Kitsune Skin by kakarrot2812 and Skyeraikes
WARFRAME SYANDANAS
- Night Hunter Syandana by Mz-3
- Tsujinasa Syandana by BeastBuster
- Ranulyst Syandana by led2012 and daemonstar
WEAPON SKINS
- Grimstone Heavy Blade Skin by Vulbjorn, the graphical walrus
- Obanakk Heavy Blade Skin by VoidPunch
- Osiris Polearm Skin by Lubox
Changes:
For those of you using DX10, the launcher will now remind you that we’re phasing DX10 out in the near future.
Friendly informative reminder: https://www.warframe.com/specs2021
Removed the Gas Status Effect from the Deimos Jugulus shooting bone glaives.
The Gas Status Effect was unintended – should only be administering Slash.
Fixes:
Fixes towards a crash that could occur in a Survival mission when choosing to return to the Orbiter.
Fixed an issue where the “swap polarity” functionality would be broken on weapons that had only ever done no-op Polarizations.
Fixed the Quassus leaving you “unarmed” after using heavy attacks.
Fixed a section in the Ustara Crater within the Orb Vallis that resulted in your Warframe turning invisible, the minimap changing, and enemies not attacking you.
Fixed a spot in the Grineer Sealab tileset where enemies struggled to jump down a hole as a team, which resulted in AFK farming.
More fixes towards Look Link issues and diorama issues with the new Companions (mismatching tails, for example).
Fixed the Oscira Bow Skin not applying correctly to the Kuva Bramma.
Fixed missing Standing icon when viewing the eidolon Hunt Bounty with Konzu.
Fixed screens overlapping when purchasing a Glyph.
Fixed a script error when offering an Eidolon Shard during a Teralyst Hunt Bounty.
Fixed a script error when a Ghoul Devourer attempts to grapple you.
Fixed a script error when the Treasurer spawns.
Fixed a script error when throwing a Shock Spear in a Free Roam transition (Elevator, etc).
Fixed a script error when casting Ember’s Immolation ability.
Fixed a script error when casting Nyx’s Psychic Bolts ability.
Missed Change:
The ‘Deferred Rendering’ Display option has been retitled to ‘Graphics Engine’.