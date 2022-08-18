Warframe-Weapons-Used-in-Crafting

A big part of the time spent in Warframe is grinding. Unlock new areas to grind. Get cool new frames and other gear to help up the lethality in your arsenal. However, one of the more annoying aspects of the game is to grind for an item needed to grind for another item. Inventory management goes a long way in this game, so here are the weapons used in crafting for Warframe. Keep this as a checklist of sorts; you’ll need it.
Weapons Used for Crafting in Warframe
The following are weapons that need other weapons to be used for crafting.
|Weapon
|Weapons Needed for Crafting
|Afuris
|2 Furis
|Akbolto
|2 Bolto
|Akbronco
|2 Bronco
|Akbronco Prime
|2 Bronco Prime
|Akjagara
|1 Akbolto, 1 Dual Skana
|Aklex
|2 Lex
|Aklex Prime
|2 Lex Prime
|Akmagnus
|2 Magnus
|Aksomati
|1 Akstiletto
|Akvasto
|2 Vasto
|Akvasto Prime
|2 Vasto Prime
|Boltace
|1 Boltor, 1 Kronen
|Bolto
|1 Lato
|Cadus
|1 Bo
|Dark Split-Sword
|1 Dual Skana
|Dragon Nikana
|1 Niakana
|Dual Cestra
|2 Cestra
|Dual Kamas
|2 Kama
|Dual Raza
|1 Dual Kamas
|Heliocor
|1 Gammacor
|Hirudo
|1 Kogake
|Hystrix
|1 Bolto, 1 Viper
|Knux
|1 Furax
|Kulstar
|1 Kraken
|Lesion
|1 Tipedo
|Mutalist Cernos
|1 Cernos
|Panthera
|1 Miter, 1 Hikou
|Paracesis
|1 Galatine
|Proboscis Cernos
|1 Mutalist Cernos
|Redeemer
|1 Dual Skana, 1 Vasto
|Ripkas
|1 Ankyros, 1 Dual Cleavers
|Sarpa
|1 Akstiletto
|Shaku
|1 Ninkondi
|Sibear
|1 Magistar
|Sydon
|1 Amphis
|Tekko
|1 Ankyros
|Tiberon
|1 Latron
|Tipedo
|1 Bo, 1 Kunai
|Twin Basolk
|1 Atomos, 1 Dual Zoren
|Twin Grakatas
|2 Grakata
|Twin Kohmak
|2 Kohmak
|Twin Krohkur
|2 Krohkur
|Twin Vipers
|2 Viper
|War
|1 Broken War
|Zarr
|1 Drakgoon
So, before you go ahead and delete your weapons, make sure they are not part of this list! It’ll be annoying to craft something, wait the 12 or 24 hours just to reobtain it, then use that to waste another 12 or 24 hours to craft one you didn’t get yet. It would be even more painful to delete Prime Weapons in the process since those oftentimes use multiple Orokin Cells to craft.
Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.