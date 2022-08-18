Warframe-Weapons-Used-in-Crafting

A big part of the time spent in Warframe is grinding. Unlock new areas to grind. Get cool new frames and other gear to help up the lethality in your arsenal. However, one of the more annoying aspects of the game is to grind for an item needed to grind for another item. Inventory management goes a long way in this game, so here are the weapons used in crafting for Warframe. Keep this as a checklist of sorts; you’ll need it.

Weapons Used for Crafting in Warframe

The following are weapons that need other weapons to be used for crafting.

Weapon Weapons Needed for Crafting Afuris 2 Furis Akbolto 2 Bolto Akbronco 2 Bronco Akbronco Prime 2 Bronco Prime Akjagara 1 Akbolto, 1 Dual Skana Aklex 2 Lex Aklex Prime 2 Lex Prime Akmagnus 2 Magnus Aksomati 1 Akstiletto Akvasto 2 Vasto Akvasto Prime 2 Vasto Prime Boltace 1 Boltor, 1 Kronen Bolto 1 Lato Cadus 1 Bo Dark Split-Sword 1 Dual Skana Dragon Nikana 1 Niakana Dual Cestra 2 Cestra Dual Kamas 2 Kama Dual Raza 1 Dual Kamas Heliocor 1 Gammacor Hirudo 1 Kogake Hystrix 1 Bolto, 1 Viper Knux 1 Furax Kulstar 1 Kraken Lesion 1 Tipedo Mutalist Cernos 1 Cernos Panthera 1 Miter, 1 Hikou Paracesis 1 Galatine Proboscis Cernos 1 Mutalist Cernos Redeemer 1 Dual Skana, 1 Vasto Ripkas 1 Ankyros, 1 Dual Cleavers Sarpa 1 Akstiletto Shaku 1 Ninkondi Sibear 1 Magistar Sydon 1 Amphis Tekko 1 Ankyros Tiberon 1 Latron Tipedo 1 Bo, 1 Kunai Twin Basolk 1 Atomos, 1 Dual Zoren Twin Grakatas 2 Grakata Twin Kohmak 2 Kohmak Twin Krohkur 2 Krohkur Twin Vipers 2 Viper War 1 Broken War Zarr 1 Drakgoon

So, before you go ahead and delete your weapons, make sure they are not part of this list! It’ll be annoying to craft something, wait the 12 or 24 hours just to reobtain it, then use that to waste another 12 or 24 hours to craft one you didn’t get yet. It would be even more painful to delete Prime Weapons in the process since those oftentimes use multiple Orokin Cells to craft.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.