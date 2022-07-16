Khora Prime is the latest Warframe to get the gold trimming treatment and is out now. With this sudden treat for fans following the hype of Tennocon 2022, everyone is going to want to have the first frame with a dedicated pet, now in her primed glory. With her suddenly dropping during Digital Extremes’ big event, here is how you can farm Khora Prime in Warframe.

How to Farm Khora Prime in Warframe

Khora Prime, like all other Warframes, contains three parts plus the main blueprint. Here is how you can acquire her as well as her crafting components needed.

Khora Prime Systems | Meso P8 Relic (Common)

15,000 Credits

2 Nitain Extract

3 Neurodes

1,250 Rubedo

3,800 Salvage

Khora Prime Chassis | Neo N21 Relic (Uncommon)

15,000 Credits

2 Tellurium

450 Plastids

1,425 Polymer Bundle

5,500 Alloy Plate

Khora Prime Neuroptics | Axi K8 Relic (Rare)

15,000 Credits

2 Argon Crystals

600 Cryotic

1,100 Circuits

4,975 Nano Spores

Khora Prime Blueprint | Lith K9 (Rare)

All fully-built Khora Prime parts

25,000 Credits

5 Orokin Cells

Each part for Khora will take 12 hours to craft, while her main part will take 72 hours.

How to Farm Khora Prime Relics

To farm relics for this Warframe, here are a few recommendations on how you can do that.

Lith Relics

Hepit or Teshub in the Void. These can be finished quickly and nearly guarantee a Lith Relic as a mission reward.

Meso Relics

Io, Jupiter is an endless defense mission that has an increased chance of dropping Meso relics due to its level. It’s also an easy enough mission to last beyond 15 waves!

Neo Relics

Ukko in the Void is a mid-level capture mission that can be completed very quickly. The drop tables for this mission heavily favor Neo relics.

Axi Relics

Hieracon on Pluto and Mot in the Void are the best places to farm for Axi Relics since they mostly contain loot pools with higher-tier relics.

Relics specifically for Khora Prime are not guaranteed given the loot pool consisting of others.

If you choose not to farm for Khora Prime, you can trade for her pieces from other players who have gotten them, most likely for Platinum. Do take note that with her being released just now, her parts are going to be extremely pricey.

You can also purchase her via Prime Access, along with her accessories if you want to. This will give you not only Khora Prime, but her weapons, the Dual Keres Prime and Hystrix Prime. Venari Prime is also included since she’s part of the frame. The Accessories pack is separate and does not contain Khora.

Warframe is free to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.