Cryotic is a valuable resource that is required for Dojo research and weapons in Warframe, so you’ll want to farm a good amount of it. It’s a rather straightforward resource to get, but tedious to acquire in large amounts. Here is how you can farm this resource in the game in the most optimal way.

Where to Farm Cryotic in Warframe

This resource is found on any Excavation mission in the game. Each drill you summon and protect will net you up to 100 per successful extraction. A successful extraction means that you defended the dig site until its timer is completed. Failed sites will net you Cryotic based on the time remaining for the dig.

It takes about 1 minute and 40 seconds to fully defend an excavation drill, and up to three can be present at a time in a mission. Of course, it’ll be easier to defend multiple dig sites with a full party since you can split into teams to get the jobs done. They’re like defense objectives but can have their shields replenished by feeding them Power Cells.

You can double the amount of Cryotic you get per dig site if you have an active Resource Booster.

The optimal way to farm Cryotic is to play the Dark Sector Excavation mission, Hieracon on Pluto. Defense objectives against the Infested make this the best spot. Just bring a strong Limbo with a Cataclysm + Stasis build to render the drills invincible. AoE weapons will work wonders in killing the battery-holding Infested Ospreys and other enemies clumping up.

This place is a popular farming spot aside from Cryotic because it’s easy to hold an objective against the Infested. Rotations for rewards will go fast since every 2 drills successfully completed will net you a rotation. While you’re farming for this resource, you’re also getting other important items like Endo, Plastids, and Void Relics.

You will be spending a bunch of time on this mission, so make sure not to burn yourself out from the grind. Some of the most Cryotic-hungry components to construct in the game are weapons like the Sibear, Kulstar, and Vauban Prime Systems.

If Baro Ki’Teer is selling Resource Boosters or you have unspent platinum, it’s highly recommended to bring one to Hieracon. You’re essentially cutting the grind time by half since the amount you get is always set.

